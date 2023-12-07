Hyderabad, December 7: Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are among 11 newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana set to take oath as ministers along with A. Revanth Reddy, who will be sworn in as the chief minister Thursday afternoon. Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are the other leaders likely to take oath as ministers. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Reach Hyderabad for Otha-Taking Ceremony (Watch Video)

Revanth Reddy is understood to have personally informed them over phone about their induction in the Cabinet. The names were decided during a series of meetings Reddy had in New Delhi on Wednesday with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the dissolved Assembly, is likely to be appointed as the deputy chief minister. He and Uttam Kumar Reddy were seen as contenders for the chief minister’s post but the leadership decided to go with Revanth Reddy, who led the party’s election campaign. Telangana: 10 People, Including CM-Designate Revanth Reddy, to Take Oath in Swearing-In Ceremony in Hyderabad, Says Report

A meeting of newly-elected MLAs held on December 4 had authorised AICC president Kharge to name the CLP leader. Later, the leadership had summoned Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vikramarka to Delhi. Following their meetings with some key central leaders, the party announced Revanth Reddy as the CLP leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).