Hyderabad, December 7: Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Hyderabad Thursday morning to attend the swearing-in of A. Revanth Reddy as the chief minister of Telangana. Revanth Reddy received the Gandhi family at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. They will attend the swearing-in ceremony at L. B. Stadium in the afternoon. Telangana: 10 People, Including CM-Designate Revanth Reddy, to Take Oath in Swearing-In Ceremony in Hyderabad, Says Report

Reddy had personally invited Gandhi family, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other AICC leaders during his meeting with them in Delhi on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and ministers from the neighbouring state are also likely to attend the swearing-in. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Ahead of Oath-Taking, Telangana CM-Designate Arrives in Hyderabad After Meeting Congress High Command (Watch Video)

The Congress party wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the November 30 Assembly election, bagging 64 seats in 119-member House. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had extensively campaigned for the party. Sonia Gandhi had addressed a mega rally in Hyderabad after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad on September 17. She had unveiled the six guarantees of the party.

