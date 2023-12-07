Following Congress' victory in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2023, Anumula Revanth Reddy, the newly elected chief minister of Telangana, is scheduled to take the oath of office today, on December 7. The 56-year-old leader's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the the expansive LB Stadium in Hyderabad. According to the initial report by news agency ANI, 10 people to take oath in the swearing-in ceremony including the Chief Minister, one Deputy CM, and eight ministers. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Hyderabad Plastered With Posters of Telangana CM-Designate Ahead of His Swearing-In as Chief Minister (Watch Video).

10 people to Take Oath in Swearing-In Ceremony in Hyderabad

