Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7:00 am (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, February 10: The first phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday saw 7.95 per cent voting till 9 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). "Phase I has seen 7.95 per cent polling till 9.00 a.m.," said the ECI statement.

Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed. Of the total 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections started on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: 8% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM.

There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).