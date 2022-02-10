Lucknow, February 10: The voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 has begun at 7 am today. The polling will end at 6.00 pm. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10, and on the same day, the results will be declared. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Phase 1: Electoral Fate of 9 Ministers at Stake in First Phase of UP Polls.

The Election Commission has made all the necessary preparations for the first phase of polling. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is being used at every Polling Station. The move will enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process. During this phase of the UP assembly elections, there are 623 candidates in the fray for 58 seats.

Out of the total seats in the first phase, nine are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The constituencies going for polls are from 11 districts - Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the poll body has decided to allow a maximum of 1,250 electors in a polling station.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of an election rally he is leading, his office told news agency ANI. He is a voter of the Mathura region.

The Samajwadi Party, via a tweet, alleged that voters belonging to the poor class are being intimidated and sent away from polling booths in Kairana in UP's Shamli district as polling is underway for the first phase of the Assembly elections.

As voting began for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh polls started, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Today is the first phase of the mahayagya of democracy. This ritual would not be complete without the offering of your invaluable vote. Your vote will strengthen the resolve of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That's why vote first, then refreshment.”

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है। आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा। आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा। इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

As Uttar Pradesh started voting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said: “Free the country of all fear. Come out, vote!"

देश को हर डर से आज़ाद करो- बाहर आओ, वोट करो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2022

Noida has recorded a voter turnout of 8.07 per cent till 9 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, asked the voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya is contesting the polls n the BJP ticket. Other key candidates in the first phase of polls include state cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma, Samajwadi Party’s Shahid Manzoor, BSP’s Madan Chauhan and Pankaj Awana of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During UP Assembly Elections 2017, the BJP won 53 out of these 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats each. The Rashtriya Lok Dal bagged one.

Apart from UP, other states going for polls in February and March are Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The results of all the assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

