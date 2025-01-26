Dehradun, January 26: Undoubtedly, this is BJP's best performance in municipal elections to date, with numbers backing the claim. Viewed as the "semifinal of power" for 2027, BJP emerged victorious. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shone as the party's biggest star, effectively leading the campaign. The results have solidified Dhami's dominance.

The BJP's win in municipal elections holds significant importance. Out of the 11 municipal corporation mayoral elections, BJP won 10—a record-breaking achievement for the party. Beyond municipal corporations, elections were held for 89 positions in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, where BJP secured over 30 presidencies. The party also maintained dominance in the election of councilors. While local issues often dominate municipal elections, the performance of the government was also under scrutiny. BJP can now claim that the results reflect public approval of Dhami's governance. Uttarakhand Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Registers Big Win in Nikay Chunav, Bags Mayor Post in 10 Nagar Nigams.

Despite a hectic schedule, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tirelessly campaigned, and his efforts bore fruit for BJP. Wherever the party faced challenges during the elections, the organization's hopes rested on Dhami. Meanwhile, Dhami managed to balance pressing issues like UCC, national games, and the Delhi assembly elections, while still energizing BJP candidates. This victory has significantly boosted the party's confidence for the upcoming panchayat and 2027 assembly elections.

Dhami’s ‘Triple Engine’ Slogan Gains Momentum

While campaigning, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to voters to empower BJP in municipal bodies, creating a "triple engine" for development. He referred to the Modi government at the center as the first engine, the state government as the second, and BJP boards in municipalities as the third. This slogan resonated with voters and played a crucial role in BJP's victory. Uttarakhand Municipal Elections 2025: Voting Begins for Civic Body Polls in 13 Districts; 25.70% Voter Turnout Till 12 PM.

Biggest and Closest Wins in Municipal Corporations

The municipal elections saw notable victories for BJP. In the state's largest and oldest municipal corporation, Dehradun, BJP candidate Saurabh Thapliyal won by a record margin of 1,05,000 votes. On the other hand, in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, BJP candidate Kalpana Dewalal won by just 17 votes, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Why BJP's Victory is Significant