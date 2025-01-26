The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown its dominance in urban local body polls in Uttarakhand by bagging nine mayor posts in Nagar Nigam or civic bodies. Shambhu Paswan won Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, Kiran Jaisal bagged Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Anita Agarwal won Roorkee Municipal Corporation, and Shailendra Rawat won the mayor post of Kotdwar Municipal Corporation. In addition to the above names, Ajay Varma won Almora Municipal Corporation, Kalpana Devlal won Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, Gajraj Bisht won Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Vikas Sharma won Rudrapur Municipal Corporation while Deepak Bali bagged Kashipur Municipal Corporation.

BJP Wins 9 Mayor Posts in Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls

Nagar Nigam Leading/Winning Mayor Party Dehradun Municipal Corporation Rishikesh Municipal Corporation Shambhu Paswan BJP Haridwar Municipal Corporation Kiran Jaisal BJP Roorkee Municipal Corporation Anita Agarwal BJP Kotdwar Municipal Corporation Shailendra Rawat BJP Srinagar Municipal Corporation Almora Municipal Corporation Ajay Varma BJP Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation Kalpana Devlal BJP Haldwani Municipal Corporation Gajraj Bisht BJP Rudrapur Municipal Corporation Vikas Sharma BJP Kashipur Municipal Corporation Deepak Bali BJP

