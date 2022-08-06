Mumbai, August 6: Jagdeep Dhankhar, former governor of West Bengal, will be the new Vice-President of India. He will succeed M. Venkaiah Naidu, whose five-year tenure comes to an end on August 10.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won the Vice Presidential election by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. Lok Sabha Gen-Secy Utpal K Singh said, "While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election." Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected India’s New Vice President, Defeats Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva by 346 Votes.

The vice president of India, the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through a secret ballot by an electoral college comprising all members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, including its nominated members.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village in Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan. Dhankhar also belongs to the Jat community, which is a politically influential caste in several areas in North Indian states including Rajasthan. Vice Presidential Election 2022: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Announces Support for Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva

Dhankhar did his primary schooling from his village Kithana. He later joined the Sainik School, Chittorgarh, on full scholarship. After gruduating from Sainik School, he joined the Maharaja’s College, Jaipur in the B.Sc (Honours) Physics course.

After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued a degree in Law from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in the state. Dhankhar has practiced in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

He was the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. Dhankhar has been both an MP and an MLA. Vice President Election 2022: Jagdeep Dhankhar Named NDA Candidate for the Post of Vice President of India.

He also served as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

Dhankhar joined the Congress when PV Narsimha Rao became the prime minister and Devi Lal was no more that effective. But with the rise of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan politics, he shifted to the BJP and is said to have become close to Vasundhara Raje soon after.

