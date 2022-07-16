BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday has named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as nominee for the post of Vice President of India. BJP President JP Nadda made the official announcement today. NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar, said BJP chief JP Nadda. Earlier, Jagdeep Dhankhar had called upon PM Narendra Modi, said PMO.

NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/RYIeIP7Nug — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)