Jaipur, July 14: As Rajasthan political crisis worsened on Tuesday, the Indian National Congress removed Sachin pilot as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the party's high command was forced to take the decision because BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. He said that the political crisis in the state was due to the saffron party. Sachin Pilot Removed As Rajasthan Deputy CM And State Congress Committee Chief Amid Tussle With CM Ashok Gehlot.

"High command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a big conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi," Gehlot said. Sachin Pilot Reacts After Being Removed As Rajasthan Deputy CM, Changes his Bio on Twitter.

The CM alleged that BJP is trying to repeat the same what it had done in Madhya Pradesh. "There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier distanced itself from the allegation of trying to topple the Rajasthan government. "People are angry & disappointed with this govt and no power in the world can save it. Our priority is that this govt loses power. We are vigilant, monitoring the situation and will decide our strategy as the situation unfolds," Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said.

At present, CM Ashok Gehlot has the support of 100 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly- 90 Congress MLAs, seven independents and three from other parties. Congress high command had appointed senior leader Randeep Surjewala as a troubleshooter to resolve the matter.

