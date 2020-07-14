Jaipur, July 14: Political crisis in Rajasthan worsened on Tuesday after Sachin Pilot was removed as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. The decision was taken after Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting of Congress MLAs which was held in Jaipur on July 14. Pilot was also removed as president of state Congress unit amid an ongoing tussle with CM Ashok Gehlot.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president in Pilot's place. According to reports, two MLAs who have joined Pilot in his revolt were dropped. Congress high command has appointed Randeep Surjewala as a troubleshooter to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Sujrewala, during a press briefing said, "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the BJP’s plot and are now conspiring to topple the Gehlot government elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable." Later in the day, Gehlot also met governor Kalraj Mishra. The governor accepted the CMs proposal to remove Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraw Support From Ashok Gehlot Govt.

ANI's Tweet:

Sachin Pilot also removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief, Govind Singh Dotasra appointed in his place: Randeep Surjewala, Congress. https://t.co/x3akloNHYt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

After Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, he took to Twitter and said that truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated. He also changed his Twitter bio from deputy CM of Rajasthan to MLA from Tonk.

Sachin Pilots's Tweet:

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

On Monday, the team of rebel Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot released a video of MLAs loyal to him camping at a resort in Haryana's Manesar. Meanwhile, in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, the party claimed the support of 107 MLAs. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Cabinet Minister BD Kalla, Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali & Other Congress MLAs Exercise at Farimont Hotel in Jaipur, Watch Video.

At present, Gehlot has a support of 100 MLAs in the 200-member assembly - 90 Congress MLAs, seven independents and three from smaller parties. Tensions were brewing between Gehlot and Pilot since the party's debacle in 2019 general elections. Pilot, who was heading the Pradesh Congress Committee, was asked by the Chief Minister to accept responsibility for the dismal performance.

Political crisis were triggered in Rajasthan after the Special Operation Group of state Police sent a notice under Section 124A of IPC (sedition) to Pilot and nearly a dozen other MLAs for seeking their clarification whether

they were involved in a conspiracy to topple the state government.

