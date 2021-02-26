Kolkata, February 26: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates and schedule for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. As per the announcement, the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 for 294 seats are slated to be held in eight   phases beginning from  March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

Addressing the conference, CEC Sunil Arora said, "In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test. Commission has issued set of guidelines in view of COVID-19. "

Check the Important Dates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Here:

West Bengal Elections Phase 1
Number of Constituencies 30
Date of Notification March 2
Date of Filing Papers March 9
Last Date of Withdrawal March 12
Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 10
Date of Elections March 27
Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 2
Number of Constituencies 30
Date of Notification March 5
Date of Filing Papers March 12
Last Date of Withdrawal March 17
Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 15
Date of Elections April 1
Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 3
Number of Constituencies 31
Date of Notification March 12
Date of Filing Papers March 19
Last Date of Withdrawal March 22
Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 20
Date of Elections April 6
Date of Results May 2

 

West Bengal Elections Phase 4
Number of Constituencies 44
Date of Notification March 16
Date of Filing Papers March 23
Last Date of Withdrawal March 27
Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 24
Date of Elections April 10
Date of Results May 2

 

 

West Bengal Elections Phase 5
Number of Constituencies 45
Date of Notification March 23
Date of Filing Papers March 30
Last Date of Withdrawal April3
Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 31
Date of Elections April 17
Date of Results May 2

 

West Bengal Elections Phase 6
Number of Constituencies 43
Date of Notification March 26
Date of Filing Papers April 3
Last Date of Withdrawal April 7
Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 5
Date of Elections April 22
Date of Results May 2

 

West Bengal Elections Phase 7
Number of Constituencies 36
Date of Notification March 31
Date of Filing Papers April 7
Last Date of Withdrawal April 12
Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 8
Date of Elections April 26
Date of Results May 2

 

West Bengal Elections Phase 8
Number of Constituencies 35
Date of Notification March 31
Date of Filing Papers April 17
Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 18
Date of Elections April 29
Date of Results May 2

The assembly elections in the state comes amid the widespread coronavirus pandemic and the farmers' unrest over the centre's farm laws across the country. The controversial NRC-CAA is expected to be the highlight of the BJP's election campaign while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will exhaust all its efforts in an attempt  to save its decade long strong hold in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Gujarat Will Not Rule Bengal, Fate Worse Than Donald Trump Awaits PM Narendra Modi.’

Ahead of the elections, the political power struggle  has already begun with the TMC stalwarts  denouncing their commitment to Mamata Banerjee and joining hands with the saffron party. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spearheading the battle to win the election and promise "Sonar Bangal". Meanwhile, the Congress and Left have announced to contest the elections together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).