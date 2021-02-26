Kolkata, February 26: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates and schedule for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. As per the announcement, the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 for 294 seats are slated to be held in eight phases beginning from March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

Addressing the conference, CEC Sunil Arora said, "In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test. Commission has issued set of guidelines in view of COVID-19. "

Check the Important Dates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Here:

West Bengal Elections Phase 1 Number of Constituencies 30 Date of Notification March 2 Date of Filing Papers March 9 Last Date of Withdrawal March 12 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 10 Date of Elections March 27 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 2 Number of Constituencies 30 Date of Notification March 5 Date of Filing Papers March 12 Last Date of Withdrawal March 17 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 15 Date of Elections April 1 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 3 Number of Constituencies 31 Date of Notification March 12 Date of Filing Papers March 19 Last Date of Withdrawal March 22 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 20 Date of Elections April 6 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 4 Number of Constituencies 44 Date of Notification March 16 Date of Filing Papers March 23 Last Date of Withdrawal March 27 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 24 Date of Elections April 10 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 5 Number of Constituencies 45 Date of Notification March 23 Date of Filing Papers March 30 Last Date of Withdrawal April3 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 31 Date of Elections April 17 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 6 Number of Constituencies 43 Date of Notification March 26 Date of Filing Papers April 3 Last Date of Withdrawal April 7 Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 5 Date of Elections April 22 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 7 Number of Constituencies 36 Date of Notification March 31 Date of Filing Papers April 7 Last Date of Withdrawal April 12 Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 8 Date of Elections April 26 Date of Results May 2

West Bengal Elections Phase 8 Number of Constituencies 35 Date of Notification March 31 Date of Filing Papers April 17 Date of Scrutiny of Papers April 18 Date of Elections April 29 Date of Results May 2

The assembly elections in the state comes amid the widespread coronavirus pandemic and the farmers' unrest over the centre's farm laws across the country. The controversial NRC-CAA is expected to be the highlight of the BJP's election campaign while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will exhaust all its efforts in an attempt to save its decade long strong hold in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Gujarat Will Not Rule Bengal, Fate Worse Than Donald Trump Awaits PM Narendra Modi.’

Ahead of the elections, the political power struggle has already begun with the TMC stalwarts denouncing their commitment to Mamata Banerjee and joining hands with the saffron party. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spearheading the battle to win the election and promise "Sonar Bangal". Meanwhile, the Congress and Left have announced to contest the elections together.

