West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting: 18.39% Turnout by 9 AM Across 142 Seats, Purba Bardhaman Leads at 20.86%

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The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began with steady momentum today, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported an 18.39% voter turnout across 142 constituencies by 9:00 AM. Voters across the state turned out early to cast their ballots in this crucial phase, which sees a wide geographic spread covering several key districts. Among the areas reporting participation, Purba Bardhaman recorded the highest turnout in the state, reaching 20.86% by the 9:00 AM mark. Hooghly followed closely with a 20.16% turnout, while Nadia also saw robust participation at 18.50%. ‘Observers From Outside Doing What BJP Says’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission Officials, Accuses Them of Indulging in ‘Terrorism’.

In other regions, North 24 Parganas reported a turnout of 17.81%, while Howrah stood at 17.76%. Urban centers also saw active engagement, with Kolkata North and Kolkata South recording 17.28% and 16.81%, respectively. South 24 Parganas registered 17.25% during the same morning period. ‘Make Democracy More Vibrant’: PM Narendra Modi Urges Record Turnout As Phase-2 Voting Begins in West Bengal.

18.39% Voter Turnout Recorded in West Bengal Till 9 AM

West Bengal records 18.39 pc turnout till 9 am in second phase of polling in 142 assembly seats: Election Commission. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

The Election Commission has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a free and fair electoral process across all 142 seats. Authorities have emphasized the importance of secure, non-disruptive polling, with central forces deployed strategically and CCTV monitoring in place at polling stations to manage the high-stakes exercise. The polling process, which commenced at 7:00 AM, is expected to continue throughout the day as officials monitor the steady flow of voters. This phase is being closely watched as a significant test for major political parties in the state. Final figures for the day are expected to be released by the ECI once polling concludes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).