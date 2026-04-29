Ghaziabad Building Fire: Massive Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue In Indirapuram Guts 8 Flats, No Fatalities; Residents Evacuated (Watch Videos)

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Ghaziabad, April 29: A major fire broke out in a flat inside a private residential society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, gutting at least eight flats and triggering panic among residents, officials said. According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly in a flat within the Gaur Green Avenue society, rapidly spreading to adjoining units and causing significant damage. The full extent of the losses is still being assessed by authorities. As soon as information about the incident was received, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched on a war footing.

Fire department personnel remain deployed at the site and are continuing efforts to douse the flames while carrying out relief and rescue operations. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet. There have been no reports of fatalities so far, though residents were forced to evacuate their homes in haste as the fire spread quickly through sections of the residential complex. Ghaziabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Gaur Green Avenue Society In Indirapuram, Thick Smoke Triggers Panic Among Residents (Watch Videos).

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, speaking to reporters, said, "At around 8:30 a.m., we received the information about the fire and at least eight flats have been gutted. The rescue officials have informed me that there have been no casualties. I have also talked to the local RWA in charge here. Immediately after receiving the information, 17 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene." He further added, "A team will be formed to investigate the cause of the fire. I have been told that some work related to wood was going on in one of the flats, hence, we are getting that checked. We have also issued an advisory for the neighbouring private societies, and we will also conduct checks for it." Ghaziabad Building Fire: Ajit Anjum’s Flat Engulfs in Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Journalist Shares Video.

Blaze Engulfs 8 Flats in Multi-Storey Building in Ghaziabad

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

भयावह तस्वीर है। गाजियाबाद में @ajitanjum जी की सोसाइटी में आग लगी और fire brigade की गाड़ी 25 फीट से भी ज़्यादा दूर से पानी फेंक रही है जो सही से पहुँच नहीं रही । वीडियो बनाने तक क्रेन वग़ैरह पहुँच नहीं पाई है। pic.twitter.com/Upto1B53re — Abhishek Anand (@TweetAbhishekA) April 29, 2026

The District Magistrate also stated that two elderly residents were shifted to nearby hospitals after they experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke. Officials from the police and fire departments are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, and a detailed investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).