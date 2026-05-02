West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Orders Fresh Polling in All 285 Falta Booths on May 21 After BJP-TMC Clashes and Local Protests

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In a major development during the final stages of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a total repoll in all 285 polling stations of the Falta constituency. The decision was announced late Saturday following reports of widespread violence, local protests, and significant electoral irregularities during the initial phase of voting. The fresh mandate is scheduled to be held on May 21.

Escalation of Violence and Political Clashes

The Commission’s intervention follows a series of violent confrontations between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas. Local reports indicated that several booths were besieged by protesters, leading to a breakdown of order on the original polling day. While the TMC has denied allegations of intimidation, the BJP and other opposition parties moved the ECI, presenting evidence of booth jamming and the forceful prevention of voters from reaching polling centers. The local administration also reported multiple instances where polling officials were allegedly threatened. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ECI Orders FIR Against Aides of TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Over Alleged Voter Threats in Falta.

Specific Allegations of EVM Tampering

A key factor in the ECI’s decision for a 100% repoll was the discovery of physical interference with voting machinery. In numerous polling stations, it was alleged that adhesive materials were used to block buttons on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), specifically targeting opposition candidate slots. Upon reviewing the reports from the District Election Officer (DEO) and independent observers, the ECI found that the "sanctity of the poll process" had been compromised. Under Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, the Commission declared the previous results from these 285 booths as null and void.

Heightened Security for May 21

The Falta repoll will coincide with a period of intense scrutiny as the state nears the final counting date. To ensure a peaceful process, the Election Commission has directed the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to oversee all 285 booths. The repoll is expected to be conducted under strict surveillance, with webcasting and micro-observers present in every station. The ECI has also instructed local police to execute all pending arrest warrants related to election violence in the area to prevent further disruption on May 21. West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence in TMC Victory, Says ‘Winning by Over 200 Seats’.

EC Orders Fresh Polling in All 285 Falta Booths on May 21

EC orders 'fresh' polling in all 285 polling stations at Falta in West Bengal on May 21 pic.twitter.com/6IUNlMWha4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Background: A High-Stakes Battle

Falta has emerged as a flashpoint in the 2026 elections, partly due to its strategic importance within the South 24 Parganas district. This total repoll follows smaller-scale repolling orders in nearby areas like Diamond Harbour, highlighting a pattern of electoral friction in the region. The outcome of the Falta seat is considered crucial for both the ruling TMC, which seeks to maintain its stronghold, and the BJP, which has made significant efforts to expand its footprint in this belt. All eyes will now be on the May 21 turnout and the security measures implemented to protect the voters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).