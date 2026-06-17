What Is ‘Operation Tiger’? Who Are the Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs?

A fresh political battle appears to be unfolding within Shiv Sena (UBT), with speculation mounting over a possible split in the party's Lok Sabha ranks. The buzz centres around an alleged move, dubbed "Operation Tiger", under which the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly attempting to bring over a group of MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

The development has triggered a series of meetings within Shiv Sena (UBT), with party leaders scrambling to assess support among their nine Lok Sabha MPs. The situation gained further attention after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that attempts were being made to lure MPs with money and political inducements, claims that have not been independently verified. ‘Ye S**le B****ike Log’: Why Did Sanjay Raut Ask Media Not To Cut His Abuse-Laced Attack on ‘Rebels’?

What Is 'Operation Tiger'?

"Operation Tiger" is the name being used by political circles and party insiders to describe the alleged effort to engineer a split within Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary wing. The term carries symbolic significance. The tiger was the mascot and symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena and was closely associated with party founder Bal Thackeray.

According to claims made by leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, at least six MPs from the rival Uddhav Thackeray faction could form a separate group and submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Sena insiders cited in reports suggested that the breakaway faction could later merge with the Shinde Sena's parliamentary unit. How Many and Which Uddhav Thackeray MPs Could Switch Sides Before Monsoon Session 2026?

Amid the speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) has called meetings of its MPs and initiated legal precautions. The party has also issued a whip and approached the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding reports of a possible split.

Who Are the MPs Being Linked to the Alleged Rebellion?

According to reports, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are being linked to the alleged breakaway effort. They are:

Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

However, these claims have not been independently verified.

At a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, June 14, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil attended physically, while Nimbalkar, Wakchaure, Ashtikar and Deshmukh joined virtually. Sanjay Jadhav reportedly spoke with Thackeray over the phone.

The speculation received a setback on Wednesday, June 17, when Sanjay Dina Patil publicly denied reports of a possible switch. "I have already clarified in the past that I am not joining any other party and am very much in Mumbai today. I will also attend the party's meeting scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi," Patil told Hindustan Times. "I have neither received any offer nor been approached by any party or political leader," he added.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Poaching Bid

Amid the reports, Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the alleged dissidents and accused rival political forces of attempting to "buy" elected representatives. "If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, they should publicly refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut said.

In a post on X, Raut also referred to a chartered aircraft allegedly used as part of "Operation Tiger".

"A chartered plane lands at Nanded Airport. Under the guise of Operation Tiger, it picks up two MPs and takes off. They didn't have the means to even travel by rickshaw. Thanks to Thackeray's name, their worth has risen to the level of flying in private jets," Raut wrote.

He further warned: "Every action will be accounted for. The escape of cowardly foxes has been thwarted. Why Operation Tiger, you ask?" Raut also alleged that financial incentives were being offered to MPs.

"I received a call from an important person. He told me that MPs have been promised INR 50 crore, with INR 15 crore being paid in advance. MPs are being bought in Maharashtra," Raut alleged during a press conference attended by Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje.

BJP Distances Itself

The BJP has denied any involvement in the alleged operation. Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The BJP has nothing to do with Operation Tiger. We do not know anything about it."

Patil's clarification has emerged as a significant development because of the requirements of the anti-defection law. For any split to avoid disqualification, at least six of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs would need to break away together, meeting the two-thirds threshold required under the law.

If even one MP backs out, the group would fall short of the required number, making any formal split considerably more difficult. For now, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders maintain that no MP has officially informed the party of any decision to leave, and the situation is expected to become clearer following the party's parliamentary meeting in New Delhi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).