Yogi Adityanath Did Not Authorise MLA Aman Mani Tripathi to Go to Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown, Clarifies UP Govt

File image of Nautanwa MLA Aman Mani Tripathi | (Photo Credits: Facebook/amanmani786)

Lucknow, May 4: The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement to clarify that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not authorise the movement of Independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi to neighbouring Uttarakhand. The statement came amid reports that Tripathi succeeded in flouting the norms and travelling across four districts to reach the hill-state by using Yogi's name. UP CM Doesn't Attend Father's Last Rites To Ensure Lockdown Enforcement.

Tripathi, who represents the Nautanwa constituency in Maharajganj district is considered close to Yogi. He had, according to reports, claimed to had secured special permission from Uttarakhand Additional Secretary Om Prakash to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. The pretext used by him was to offer prayers for Yogi's father who died last month.

The MLA was accompanied by nine of his associates. They were travelling in three cars and were intercepted at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand on Sunday night. An argument erupted between the police officials and the legislator after he refused to undergo medical screening.

"Aman Mani Tripathi had come from Uttar Pradesh, along with others in three vehicles. They were stopped at Gauchar barrier. Without stopping they carried on and reached Karnaprayag. An argument ensued with the doctors and administration officials deployed for screening. The group was forced to return," a senior official, Vaibhav Gupta, told news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand police later arrested the 10 persons including Tripathi and charged them under provisions related to the violation of lockdown. They were issued a notice and sent back to UP. The state government did not accept his reason to travel - for offering prayers for Yogi's deceased father - as the UP CM himself did not attend the funeral in Uttarakhand to ensure the adherence of lockdown.

"There are reports in media about MLA, Aman Mani Tripathi being authorized to go to Uttarakhand. It is clarified that State Govt did not authorize him to travel to Uttarakhand and he is responsible for his own actions. Linking CM to the incidence is condemnable," said a statement issued by the UP government.