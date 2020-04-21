Anand Singh Bisht Funeral: Yogi Adityanath Doesn't Attend Father's Last Rites To Ensure Lockdown Enforcement, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Attends Wreath-Laying Ceremony, View Pics

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Attend Funeral of Yogi Adityanath's Father (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, April 21: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the wreath-laying ceremony Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's father who died on Monday. Yogi Adityanath did not take part in the last rites of his father Anand Singh Bisht on Tuesday, to ensure enforcement of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht died on Monday at Delhi AIIMS. Following his demise, condolences poured from across the nation. Governor Anandiben Patel offered her condolences to the departed soul and prayers for the family. Yogi Adityanath Not to Participate in His Father Anand Singh Bisht’s Last Rites to ‘Ensure Enforcement of Lockdown in the State in Fight Against Coronavirus’.

Here are a few pictures from the ceremony shared by ANI:

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat attends the wreath laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's father who passed away yesterday. The UP CM is not taking part in the last rites, to ensure enforcement of lockdown amid #Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/FpopeHY3A6 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated last week. A team of expert doctors were looking after CM Yogi Adityanath's father at the hospital. Anand Singh was reportedly suffering from kidney and liver problems. He was placed on ventilator support from Sunday evening after his health deteriorated.