‘You Had His Back, He Stabbed You in the Back’: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi’s Sharp Swipe at Yusuf Pathan Amid TMC Revolt

In a major political revelation, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has claimed that former cricketer turned parliamentarian Yusuf Pathan was explicitly warned and intimidated by a prominent non-TMC Muslim lawmaker into backing down from an anti-government protest inside Parliament. The disclosure comes at a highly volatile moment for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). A breakaway faction of 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs, including Pathan himself, has officially met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to announce their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), directly dealing a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee's party.

Alleged Intimidation in the Well of the House

Taking to social media platform X, Mehdi recalled a tense standoff that occurred during a winter session of Parliament in the well of the Lok Sabha. He noted that while opposition parties, particularly the TMC, were aggressively leading demonstrations against the government, a senior Muslim parliamentarian from an undisclosed non-TMC opposition party allegedly pulled Pathan aside. "I heard a prominent Muslim MP shouting at Yusuf Pathan and telling him to withdraw from the protest," Mehdi wrote. He observed that Pathan subsequently stepped back from the protest and returned to his seat looking visibly shaken. ‘Have Some Shame and Some Spine’: Mahua Moitra Launches Scathing Attack on Yusuf Pathan As TMC MPs Rebel.

House Demolition Threats Used to Stifle Protest

Prompted by the dramatic shift in Pathan’s demeanor, Mehdi approached the former Indian cricketer to ask what had transpired. Pathan reportedly admitted that he had been warned to cease his opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to potential administrative retaliation in his home state of Gujarat. "Yusuf told me that this person told him that he should not protest against BJP saying, ‘What is wrong with you? Why are you protesting against BJP. Khud ko dushman kyun bana rahe ho (Why are you making them your enemy)? They will bulldoze your house in Gujarat,’" Mehdi disclosed.

According to Mehdi's account, firebrand TMC leader Mahua Moitra fiercely intervened to support Pathan after learning of the threat. Moitra reportedly told him, "We are behind you, we are one and no one will dare to touch you or your family."

Shift in Loyalties and the NCPI Merger

The backdrop of Mehdi’s revelation aligns with a massive ongoing rebellion within the TMC. Mehdi concluded his post with sharp criticism of Pathan and his fellow breakaway lawmakers, indicating that despite the staunch defense provided by Moitra and the core TMC leadership during that Parliament session, their loyalties have since shifted. "One feels sorry for Mahua Moitra & TMC. You had his back but he and his likes stabbed you in the back," Mehdi added. 'We Will Work With NDA Under PM Modi': Rebel TMC Faction Stakes Claim to More Than 2-3rd of Party Strength After Meeting Om Birla (Watch Video).

‘They Will Bulldoze Your House’

During the last winter session of Parliament the entire opposition was protesting against SIR and other issues in the house. Like always the @AITCofficial MPs were in the well taking lead and protesting fearlessly. I was there and I heard a prominent Muslim MP (not from TMC)… — Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) June 15, 2026

This alleged betrayal culminated in dramatic developments in New Delhi, where 20 dissident TMC Lok Sabha MPs—including Yusuf Pathan, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar—met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence. The rebel camp submitted a formal representation confirming that more than two-thirds of the TMC parliamentary wing has chosen to merge with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Legal Battles and Seating Rearrangements Ahead

By leveraging the two-thirds majority threshold, the rebel faction aims to safely bypass disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (Anti-Defection Law). Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Speaker Birla, rebel leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay stated that the group has requested separate seating arrangements in the House. He further indicated that when the upcoming Parliament session begins, the faction will legally stake a claim in court to be recognized as the "real TMC" and secure the party symbol.

Meanwhile, the mainstream TMC leadership has moved swiftly to contain the fallout. TMC Parliamentary Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee wrote a strongly worded letter to Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to accord any legal recognition or separate facilities to the breakaway faction. Describing the move as a betrayal of anti-BJP voters, loyalist TMC leaders like Saugata Roy criticized the rebels for joining an obscure, unrepresented regional party solely to evade legal penalties.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).