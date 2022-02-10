Journalism has a unique capacity to function as the most powerful and influential medium to inform the masses across the world. One of the renowned news portals, Spot News 18, is taking on the task of informing people about all the happenings that are occurring in the world. With working round-the-clock to keep viewers engaged while giving all information and up-to-the-minute updates, the news portal has consolidated its position as the most credible news portal among the audiences further reaffirming the formidable trust of readers in the brand.

With its real approach and credible content, Spot News 18, the fastest growing English news website, has earned a place in the hearts of people. Under the leadership of the founder and CEO, Ashish Kumar Mishra, the news website is time and again uncovering false encounters to inform people about the important facts. Spot News 18 is one of the most trusted digital platforms that travel from the edge of the uneven sky to the depths of the buried land to make its readers aware of the most important events taking place in society. The publication is also available on various social media platforms including facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest, and youtube.

Ashish Kumar Mishra says, “I have been continually working to unearth false stories that disrupt the growth of the nation. Being in the journalism industry it’s our prime duty to inform the masses with the news stories that matter to the common public. There is no doubt that because of the diligent efforts and effective techniques, the news website is skyrocketing to success and is catering to a wide range of news segments. In the future, we are aiming to cover more such authentic news and expand our website to reach all parts of the world.”

Founded in 2019, Spot News 18 follows a credible approach and provides people with news that is unfiltered, unedited, and authentic. The news site keeps note of the stories you read and suggests others that could be of interest to you. From technology, entertainment, national, world news, sport news, business news, automobile news, lifestyle news, health news, fashion news, science news, to web stories, Spot News 18 is covering it all. The news portal is dedicated to establishing a society in which only the truth is valued and has established itself as a reliable source in the eyes of the public by consistently working in their favor and unearthing false stories that needed to be exposed.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Spot News 18 is conquering the world of journalism with truth-based stories and effective storytelling methodologies. The English news website is taking the responsibility to always stand up to the readers' expectations and deliver news that matters to society. Having a goal-oriented approach of dominating the world with truth and virtuous aspects, the newspaper is attracting the attention of the masses and is imprinting its mark in the world of journalism.