New Delhi, November 16: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the spread of misinformation, rumours and misleading content has emerged as a serious challenge, and stressed the importance of the media's role in countering the menace. In a message on the occasion of National Press Day, the Chief Minister said, "In the current times, the spread of misinformation, rumours and misleading content has emerged as a serious challenge. In such a situation, the responsibility of the media becomes even greater - to uphold factual accuracy, strengthen the highest standards of journalism and provide society with clear, credible and truthful information." Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags off 'Namo Run' Marathon on Fitness and Road Safety.

CM Gupta extended her warm greetings to all journalists, media professionals and members of the press fraternity. The Chief Minister said that free, fearless and impartial journalism is the strongest foundation of any democracy. The media serves as the voice of society, bringing issues of public interest to the forefront, ensuring transparency in governance and upholding the accountability of democratic institutions. The Chief Minister said that journalism is not merely a profession, but a noble public service that demands courage, integrity, consistency and an unwavering commitment to core values. No School Holiday in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta Announces Hybrid Classes for Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Worsening Air Quality.

In today's information-driven world, journalists work tirelessly to deliver accurate, balanced and reliable information to society, and this dedication keeps democracy vibrant and people-centric. Chief Minister Gupta stated that the media plays an unparalleled role in building a strong, aware and participative society. "Journalism is the force that gives direction to public sentiment and acts as an essential bridge between the government and the people," she said, expressing hope that the media fraternity will continue to carry out its responsibilities with the same dedication, sensitivity and professional integrity in the years to come. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended a Delhi BJP meeting to devise a winning strategy for the bye-elections on 12 seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on November 30.

