Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), February 26: A stolen underwear led to a murder when a man stabbed his co-worker to death just because the latter had stolen the garment and worn it, police said. The incident took place in Kanpur Dehat in a factory premises on Thursday where the deceased, identified as Vivek, and Ajay, the accused, shared a room.

According to reports, Ajay was apparently enraged when Vivek wore his underwear.

Circle officer, Akbarpur, Sandeep Singh, said, "Co-workers said Ajay entered into a heated argument with Vivek on the issue. Later, he picked a vegetable knife and repeatedly stabbed Vivek, leaving him critically injured. Ajay then fled."

His co-workers rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur. Here doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that Vivek's family members have been apprised about his death and they have arrived in Kanpur Dehat.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for autopsy.

"Following a complaint, we have lodged an FIR against Ajay under relevant sections of IPC and separate teams have been formed and dispatched to possible hideouts of the accused," he added.

Police are questioning the factory owner and co-workers over what exactly happened that triggered a violent altercation leading to murder.

