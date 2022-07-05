Chennai, July 5: A sanitary worker, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was arrested on Monday, police said.

The 49-year-old woman said she was recovering after surgery for a kidney ailment at the hospital when accused Pazhani entered her room on June 30 under the guise of cleaning it and sexually assaulted her. Maa Kaali Poster Row: Leena Manimekalai Booked by Delhi Police Over Controversial Documentary Poster Showing Hindu Goddess Smoking Cigarette

The woman, who was accompanied only by her 11-year-old daughter at the hospital, subsequently informed the nurses, who lodged a police complaint.

Pazhani was arrested from his residence at Triplicane.

Charged under Sections 354 of the IPC for outraging a woman's modesty and also relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998, he was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

Police said that Pazhani was eying the woman for several days and found that other than the 11-year-old daughter, no other relatives were there with her.

