Chennai, July 26: A Class 12 student committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday, the third such death in the state in the last two weeks.

The Cuddalore district superintendent of Police told IANS that the student had a rift with her mother and in a fit of fury she entered her room and committed suicide. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 12 Student Commits Suicide in School Hostel in Tiruvallur District

This is the third incident of a Plus two student committing suicide in Tamil Nadu in a span of two weeks.

On July 13 a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.

Intense stone and bottle pelting also took place at the spot against the police, injuring senior IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police, B. Pandyan, and Superintendent of Police, R. Selvakumar. The Chief Minister sent a fact-finding team comprising state police chief and home secretary to ascertain the facts and to report to the home department.

In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.

