Amaravati, March 8: Bouquets, discount offers, free medical camps, felicitations, candle light processions and several other forms of celebrations have been employed to commemorate the International Women's Day in Andhra Pradesh.

Especially, the state police department stood out in gleefully commemorating the event.

In Kurnool town, a local hospital offered free medical tests to women police and their family members, commemorating the Women's Day.

A medical camp was organized in the district police office. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Praises Women, Says 'They Played Great Role in Nation Building'.

In Visakhapatnam's Anakapalle police sub division, women officers were felicitated with gifts and bouquets. They were honoured in the presence of senior officials.

Likewise, Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Rajakumari gifted sarees to some women police officers.

"Women should prosper in all realms. Students should accord primacy to education and fulfill the dreams of their parents," said Rajakumari.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) L.K.V. Ranga Rao also honoured women police officers above the rank of inspector with gifts in his office. Delhi Police Organises Cycle Rally for Its Women Staff.

West Godavari district SP Narayan Nayak arranged a tricycle for a specially-abled woman, Gorji Ramatulasi, as part of Women's Day.

Similar events were held across the southern state by the police department.

On Friday, the state government issued directives that the Women's Day should be celebrated on a grand scale, including felicitating two women constables from each wing.

A special day off was declared on Monday for all the women working in the police department.

Likewise, the government has decided to set up 2,000 stands with QR codes to enable women to easily download Disha app.

Short film competitions have been planned to be organized to celebrate the event, along with offering 10 per cent discount on purchase of cell phones at select shopping malls for women who downloaded the Disha app.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to give five casual leaves to female employees and also announced Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the government to the non-gazetted women employees union.

