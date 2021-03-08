Amaravati, March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said women played a great role in nation building.

"Women in our country have always played a great role in nation building and in upholding national integrity, peace and harmony. Women have always been an inspiration to society," said Harichandan. Maharashtra Sets Up COVID-19 Vaccination Centres Only for Women in Each District.

Conveying his best wishes on Women's Day, the Governor said they have been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus as frontline health workers, scientists and doctors.

"In our society, women play an undisputed leadership role in the family tradition and in nation building," Harichandan noted. International Women's Day: Punjab Govt to Start 8 New Schemes Aimed at Empowering, Protecting Women.

According to the Governor, women shoulder greater responsibilities with forbearance and called it a gift from God to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).