Mumbai, March 11: The Maharashtra government has announced a new “Come Early, Go Early” scheme for women state employees working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), aiming to help them avoid overcrowded suburban trains during peak hours. The initiative will apply to women employees working within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar announced the scheme while responding to a special discussion in the Legislative Council on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said the government is committed to promoting women’s development and strengthening efforts to build a society where women are assured respect, security and equal opportunities. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction: Update Your E-KYC by March 31 To Resume INR 1,500 Payment.

Under the new flexible timing system, women employees will be allowed to report to work between 9:15 am and 9:45 am and can leave early in the evening by the same duration, with a maximum flexibility of 30 minutes. The move is expected to significantly reduce the inconvenience faced by women commuting during peak hours in Mumbai’s heavily crowded local trains. Why Did Maharashtra Cancel Bike Taxi Licences of Ola, Uber and Rapido?

According to a government resolution issued later, the flexible office timings will apply to women officers and employees working across the MMR, which includes districts adjoining Mumbai. However, the government clarified that employees availing the facility must ensure that official work does not suffer. In cases involving important assignments such as legislative duties, court matters or urgent office work, employees may be required to remain beyond the flexible timing depending on administrative needs.

Speaking on women’s safety, Pawar highlighted that under the Operation Muskaan campaign, which focuses on tracing missing children, 14 campaigns conducted between July 2015 and February 2026 helped trace 42,594 children across Maharashtra. Additionally, 5,066 women and 2,771 children were located through Operation Shodh. She also noted that Missing Cells are functioning in all districts and 51 Bharosa Cells have been established to address women related issues.

The deputy chief minister also highlighted several economic empowerment schemes for women, including Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi. Platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalakshmi Saras have also been introduced to provide markets for products made by women self help groups, with many of these products now available on online platforms.

Regarding anganwadi workers and helpers, Pawar said the government is considering improvements in honorarium and infrastructure. She added that drinking water facilities have already been provided to 17,254 anganwadi centres across the state.

She further stated that the state government has approved 180 days of maternity leave for government employees, along with an additional one year of half pay leave after maternity leave without requiring a medical certificate. The government has also implemented the fourth Women’s Policy in Maharashtra and formed a high level committee to ensure its effective execution.

Pawar said the Adishakti Abhiyan is also being implemented to ensure safer and more dignified lives for rural women, prevent child marriage, create atrocity free villages and reduce school dropout rates among girls. The state government is focusing on women’s health, education, skill development, strengthening self help groups, supporting women farmers and labourers and ensuring strict enforcement of laws related to women’s safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).