Lucknow, December 16: The commitment of Yogi government to provide employment to youths is reaping results as private companies have now started giving shape to the innovative products of the students associated with the technical institutes.

The companies are now going to launch many of the innovative products of the students of the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and other institutions in the market and once the products reach the markets, the students will also be given a share in the profit. ODOP Scheme Giving Shape to Atmanirbhar UP, Says Navneet Sehgal.

It is to be mentioned that the AKTU is also proving to be an important link in the `Atma Nirbhar’ campaign of the state government as it is also organising competitions among the students to encourage them to come up with innovative ideas and products.

In these competitions, student share their suggestions and also present their prototypes and till now, over a dozen such prototypes business models have been created by the students.

To strengthen the `Atma Nirbhar’ campaign, the state government has also directed seven technical institutes to establish incubators. The AKTU has also established a Kalam Innovation and Startup Centre which invites innovative ideas from the students and in the last three years, the centre has received over 2700 ideas.

Out of these, 62 ideas have been selected and AKTU also provides an incentive of Rs 1200 to students for making prototypes of their innovative products.

Ideas attracting takers

Shubham Kumar, a student of Veera College of Engineering and Management, Bijnore, has developed a wheel spray pump machine which will be helpful to the farmers. Based on the principal of kinetic energy, famers can spray fertilizers and water on their crops with the help of the help of this machine, saving both time and effort. A company has taken up this innovative idea of this student and soon it will launch this idea in the market in the form of a machine.

Similarly, Shivam Yadav, a student of Dronacharya Group of Institutions, Greater Noida, has built a smart helmet with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The GPS lased helmet has an inbuilt sensor and in case of an accident, the helmet will immediately send a message to the nearest police station, hospitals and family members. This product has also been picked up by a company which will soon start the production of this helmet.

