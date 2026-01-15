Lucknow, January 15: A charming and light-hearted moment featuring Yogi Adityanath has taken social media by storm, showing a softer, more relatable side of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. In a video that is rapidly going viral, Adityanath is seen seated with a young child beside him, engaging in a gentle conversation. Smiling warmly, the Chief Minister asks, “Aur kya chahiye hai, batao,” encouraging the child to speak freely.

The shy youngster leans in and whispers something inaudible at first, prompting Adityanath to ask again. When the child finally makes himself heard and asks for “chips,” the Chief Minister bursts into laughter, clearly amused by the innocence of the request. People sitting nearby can also be heard laughing in the background, adding to the candid and joyful atmosphere of the moment. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption “Chips maang raha hai,” and netizens were quick to call it wholesome, cute, and unexpectedly relatable. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With Children at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Feeds Peacocks on Temple Premises (Watch Video).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Adorable Exchange With Child

The viral moment coincided with Makar Sankranti celebrations, during which Yogi Adityanath participated in traditional rituals at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. On Thursday, January 15, he offered the ceremonial khichdi at around 4 am, marking the beginning of the annual Khichdi Mela. As the Gorakshpeethadhishwar of the Nath sect, Adityanath followed centuries-old customs while offering prayers to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Gorakhpur Zoo, Feeds Rhinos 'Har' and 'Gauri'; Viral Videos Surface.

According to PTI, the Chief Minister prayed for public welfare, peace, and prosperity, expressing gratitude for being part of the sacred tradition. He also highlighted how Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India in different forms, underlining the cultural unity of the festival, even as a simple request for chips stole the spotlight online.

