Get ready to be dazzled by this season’s most electrifying styles emerging from the Grammy and Fashion Week catwalks across the globe! It's a euphoric celebration of beauty, showcasing the incredible artistry that demands countless hours of meticulous work. Every single detail matters—from the seams and zippers to the stunning hairstyles and mesmerizing eyeshadows. And let’s not forget about sensational nail art that elevated the runway looks to unimaginable heights at the Fall/Winter 2025 showcases! Greige Nails, the ‘Chiffon Moment’ Ruling the Beauty Trends and How!

Nails are the ultimate finishing touch to any ensemble. It completes the vision with flair. This season has revealed five standout nail art trends making waves that are set to rule throughout 2025!

Feather Light Feel

At Luar, we witnessed an explosion of creativity with 3D appliqués extending to new heights—imagine clusters of feathers and shimmering gems atop striking 3-inch square black nails! The collection, named El Pato, reclaims a word with a controversial history, transforming it into a celebration of empowerment. Designer Raul Lopez, of Dominican heritage, ingeniously employs feathers as a clever double entendre. To replicate this stunning look, begin with one of three OPI polishes—Black Onyx (featured above), Alpine Snow, or Livin' La Vida Mocha—and then use a gel top coat to secure those dazzling gems and delicate feathers! Cherry Nails – a Trend That Beautifully Matches the Rich Appeal of Mocha Mousse!

Heavy Metals

Metallic nails might not be fresh to the scene, but this season takes them to an exciting new level! The Alice + Olivia presentation showcased a striking array of metallic chrome nails adorned with intricate gems, making a bold statement that simply can’t be ignored.

Elevated Neutrals

Neutral nails are timeless, but with metallic finishes, bold colours, and 3D designs stealing the spotlight, they sometimes take a backseat. However, this season proved that classic neutrals can hold their own, offering the perfect blend of sophistication and trendiness!

Transparent Textiles

Textiles provided endless inspiration for some of the standout looks. Instead of going all out with 3D effects, intricate hare-painted designs stole the show. At Kim Shui, the phenomenal Michelle crafted a breathtaking black snake print on a nude nail using OPI's Brown to Earth and Black Onyx. As Michelle puts it, “Kim is known for her amazing snake and croc prints,” and this creation certainly made the designer proud!

Going in Circles

Circular motifs took centre stage in the nail designs by both Kim Shui and Christian Cowan! Michelle introduced an O-shaped cutout on almond nails, accentuating it with a silver grommet for a playful pierced effect. The hyper-realistic nude base was expertly crafted by layering an array of shades from the OPI nude family, creating a nail look that is nothing short of art!

This season is all about pushing boundaries and celebrating creativity, and these nail art trends are leading the charge into a captivating 2025! Each trend boasts its unique flair, showcasing vibrant colours, intricate designs, and innovative techniques that elevate nail art to a new level of artistry. Whether it's vibrant pastels, bold graphics, or elegant minimalist styles, these emerging trends are sure to enthral fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Prepare to embrace a new wave of nail creativity that complements and enhances your style!

