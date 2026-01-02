Mumbai: The debate over the safety of Elon Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter) has intensified this week, following a wave of reports that its AI chatbot, Grok, is being used to generate non-consensual deepfake pornography and adult content. While the platform officially pivoted to welcome adult content in mid-2024, the latest controversy suggests a far darker reality: the platform’s own premium tools are allegedly facilitating digital sexual harassment on a massive scale.

Reports emerging in late December 2025 and early January 2026 highlight a disturbing trend where users are bypassing safety filters to "undress" photos of unsuspecting individuals, ranging from Bollywood celebrities to private social media users, forcing the platform to confront whether it has transformed from a town square into a lawless hub for ‘XXX’ content.

The Grok's ‘Undress’ Prompt Misuse

Despite assurances of safety improvements following similar incidents in 2024, Grok’s image generation capabilities remain under fire. In a specific incident reported on 30 December 2025, users successfully misused and prompted the AI to alter photos of fully clothed actresses, replacing their attire with bikinis or creating nude approximations. Unlike competitors such as ChatGPT or Midjourney, which have strict "refusal" protocols for manipulating real-life likenesses, Grok reportedly complied with these requests, generating the images which were then hosted publicly on the platform. Avoid Grok Media Section Amid ‘Undressing’ Deepfake Crisis.

User Outrage: Grok Turned X into XXX

User Demands Restrictions on the Image Generation Feature of Grok

Urgent Attention Required: AI Apps Like Grok Being Prompted to Sexualise and Undress Women

Critics argue that this is not merely a bug, but a feature of a system designed with "minimal guardrails" in the name of free speech. The ease with which the tool can be manipulated has terrified privacy advocates, who note that the victim does not need to be famous; any photo uploaded to X can potentially be scraped and sexualised by a Premium subscriber using Grok.

X Policy vs. Reality: The Consent Gap

The core of the outrage lies in the contradiction between X’s written rules and its functional reality.

The Official Stance: X updated its Terms of Service in 2024 to explicitly allow consensual adult content, provided it is labelled correctly. The policy strictly forbids non-consensual nude imagery (NCII).

The Practical Failure: While the policy bans NCII, the platform’s own flagship AI tool appears to be the primary engine creating it. Experts argue that by providing the generator without robust filters, X is effectively handing users a loaded weapon while simply asking them not to fire it.

Grok Claims: xAI is Addressing Deepfake Concerns by Developing Detection Tools for AI-generated Content

Why Is This Happening? Grok is a New Deepfake Machine

To understand the mechanics of this crisis, it is essential to look at how X has restructured its environment regarding adult media.

1. The 'Spicy' Mode & Lack of Filters: Grok was marketed as a "rebellious" alternative to "woke" AI. It features presets and modes that encourage edgier content. While other AIs block prompts containing words like "bikini" or "undress" when paired with real people, Grok often processes them. This leniency is intended to allow for creative freedom, but has opened the floodgates for abuse.

2. The 'Media Tab' Loophole: X’s interface allows these AI-generated images to sit alongside legitimate media in a user’s "Media" tab. Because X allows NSFW content generally, these deepfakes often evade immediate detection algorithms that might otherwise flag nudity on strictly "clean" platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

3. Lack of Human Engagement: When pressed for comment by major publications regarding these safety failures, X’s press office has continued its trend of automated or dismissive responses. This lack of human engagement has left regulators in the UK, India, and the EU frustrated, with many threatening tighter sanctions against the platform for failing to protect women’s safety online. ‘Grok AI Being Misused To S*xualise Women’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags AI Misuse on X, Writes to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As X continues to blur the lines between a mainstream social network and an 'XXX' adult content hub, the safety of its average user hangs in the balance. The question for 2026 is no longer just "Is NSFW allowed?" but rather, "Is anyone safe from being forced into it?" Most major AI companies have strict "guardrails" that block requests to generate nudity or real people's likenesses. The outrage stems from the fact that Grok was released without these standard protections, effectively handing a "deepfake machine" to the public.

