Best Beauty Lessons Post PFW 2025

Which Paris Fashion Week beauty trend are you itching to try first? As the City of Light concludes another spectacular FW25 season, the stunning hair and makeup looks from the runways are about to elevate our daily beauty rituals, quick touch-ups, and fabulous nights out! Picture yourself unwinding with a sumptuous golden Augustinus Bader face mask, feeling every bit like a Chloé girl! Or why not switch up your classic black eyeliner for that iconic Dior muse allure? Snag a chic hairbrush to recreate the sleek, swept-back style that Gary Gill crafted for Hermès, and don’t forget to dive into your own version of the "red lip theory" inspired by the breathtaking Tom Ford runway. When you find a moment and your favorite mirror, unleash your creativity—beauty can be the most fun and DIY-friendly adventure during this vibrant fashion month! Donatella Versace – Channelling Her Inner Medusa.

Here are five of the hottest beauty trends straight from Paris Fashion Week that you won’t want to miss out on!

Brushed Back Hair

Brushed and slicked-back hairstyles took center stage on the runways! At Miu Miu, Guido Palau styled strands into low-key bouffants, reminiscent of classic Hitchcock looks seen on the Tom Ford runway. Valentino and Louis Vuitton showcased headbands (and even some visible face-tape elastics!) to hold everything back, while Yohji Yamamoto had models slicking their hair with gel and using sculptural clips for a chic finish. At Hermès, Gill created sleek looks with L’Oreal Paris hairspray and his go-to Japanese brush. “Investing in a good hairbrush makes all the difference!” he shared.

French Sculpted Skin

The essence of the “French touch” in beauty is all about sculpting your skin! The LB Facialistes duo even sculpted models’ facial muscles with Augustinus Bader products backstage at Chloé. Meanwhile, the M.A.S.C Studio team used their signature skin-sculpting technique along with iS Clinical skincare at Isabel Marant and Coperni’s fun, Hackers-inspired show. You might have noticed models relaxing in LED masks at Weinsanto or sporting eye masks like trendy street-style accessories—they're all the rage!

Subtle Smoky Eyes

There’s always a fresh take on smoky eyes, and Dame Pat McGrath kicked off the week with taupe-smudged looks at Schiaparelli that highlighted every girl’s unique eye shape. For Coperni’s LAN gaming party, she crafted a soft “smoky” lid in French gray and black, while Fara Homidi added a smoky wing that peeked out from stylish tinted sunglasses at Casablanca. Peter Philips at Dior tried a fun twist by reversing the black eyeliner for a smudgy inner corner. At Hermès, Gregoris Pyrpylis used brown pencils to create a structured eye look, leaving the center bare for a lovely light effect. And let’s not forget Chanel’s stunning black feathered smoky eye that suits all skin tones beautifully!

Tucked-In Tails

The trendy “Olsen tuck” made its way from NYFW all the way to Paris! Think low ponytails kissed with Zara Hair Shine Mist, tangles peeking through lace collars at McQueen, sporty cords tying lengths at Ottolinger, and bits of hair showing out of high necks at Sacai. Gill pointed out that with any length that goes past a scarf, you can easily tuck it in for a chic, short-hair illusion without any commitment!

Power-Move Makeup

Get ready for boldness because power makeup is back in style! Embrace the ’80s vibes with statement lips and more-is-more looks that are all about creativity and fun.

So, which trends are you most excited to try? McGrath displayed her new cosmetics for Vuitton with technicolor contouring and vampy eyes and lips. Thomas de Kluyver attached XXL confetti-inspired lashes to models at Courrèges, and Daniel Sallstrom created hyperexaggerated stares at McQueen with earthy shades of MAC Paint Pots. On the Valentino runway draped hot pink blush called for glassy cherry lips, while Lucy Bridge tested her own red lip theory for Haider Ackermann’s inaugural Tom Ford collection with layers of the house’s liner, lipstick, and gloss.

