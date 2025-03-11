A Fashion Statement in Nano Letters With the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the spotlight is once again on the dynamic fashion duo known as the Hermes sisters, Snehal and Jyoti Babani. This stylish pair hails from Mumbai and is renowned for its impeccable taste, consistently adorned in all things Hermès. Their passion for fashion appears to have ignited at an early age, as they expressed in an interview, “I guess we caught the bug pretty early on in life.” Jane Birkin and Her Multifaceted Relationship With the Luxury Brand Hermès.

Often mistaken for twins due to their strikingly similar sense of style, Snehal and Jyoti are, in fact, sisters, with Snehal being the elder. This season, they made quite a statement by showcasing the stunning Mini Kelly, complete with a Nano Hermes bag charm, perfectly complementing their chic ensembles as they navigated the vibrant atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week. Kitten Heels Are Back! The Y2K Comfort Heels Set New High Standards in Fashion Trends.

Snehal and Jyoti Babani (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mini Kelly - Obsession, Trend, or Classic:

The Mini Kelly has recently surged in popularity, becoming a must-have accessory among celebrities and fashionistas alike. A-list stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Victoria Beckham have all embraced this petite yet stylish bag, which has evolved into an iconic fashion statement reflecting exclusivity and luxury.

The origins of the original Kelly bag, which dates back to the 1930s, are steeped in interesting history. It rose to fame when Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco, famously used it to conceal her pregnancy, inadvertently solidifying its status as a symbol of elegance and sophistication. Fast forward to today, Hermès has transformed the classic design into the Mini Kelly 20, making a bold statement in the realm of nano bags.

The demand for these bags has skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult to purchase one—even for those willing to shell out upwards of 25 lakhs for the exclusive leather version. The resale market has also seen a dramatic increase in prices, with some Mini Kelly 20 bags fetching over $60,000. Fashion enthusiasts are more than eager to invest five figures into acquiring this miniature luxury accessory, recognizing it as one of the defining symbols of high fashion in today’s landscape.

