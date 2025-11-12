Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet set social media on fire after they confirmed their romance in 2023. The duo continue to make headlines regularly as a couple with their adorable PDA moments and social media posts. But are they still dating? Multiple sources revealed that the 28-year-old cosmetic mogul and 29-year-old Hollywood star have broken up after a two and a half year relationship. The news of their split surfaced soon after Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2025. ‘Happy 70th Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman’: Kim Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Note for Mom Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday; Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Join In With Emotional Tributes (View Posts).

The buzz about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's split first started after Kris Jenner's grand birthday party hosted at Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills mansion. The star-studded event was attended by big names like Beyonce and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Kylie's lover Timothee wasn't present at the party.

A report in The Daily Mail states that Kylie and Timothee have decided to end their relationship. An insider told the portal that the Dune star "dumped" the beauty mogul after nearly three years of dating. "This has happened before - but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again," the insider revealed.

Another source told the portal that, "there is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over. He is filming quite a bit and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him."

Reports indicate that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have broken up. The reality TV star and model liked two recent Instagram posts of the Dune actor, hinting that she remains a supportive girlfriend. Additionally, sources told PEOPLE that the couple “are great” and have made “an effort to see each other every few weeks. He has a few days off for the holidays so they’re making plans.” Another insider said that Timothée talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme. Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Heading for a Breakup After Two Years Together? Kylie’s Instagram Stories Hint at Heartbreak (View Post).

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Romance Going Strong

On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet is grabbing headlines for his role in Josh Safdie's upcoming film Marty Supreme. The sports drama is loosely inspired by the life of table tennis legend Marty Reisman.

