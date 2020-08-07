Dishwashers are essential in any kitchen. Not only do they make life easier, but they also improve hygiene in the home. Dishes are not only cleaned, but they are also disinfected. Of course, this means that this appliance operates at high temperatures and it relies on electronic controls to perform according to expectations. Your dishwasher works hard every time you turn it on, which is why it's not uncommon for wear and tear to occur. If your dishwasher is not working as it should, it could be one of these three common dishwasher problems.

Water leaks

Since your dishwasher relies on water, it should be no surprise that one of the most common problems is water leaks. Sometimes, the leak can be fairly easy to detect. If, for example, there is a cracked hose or loose connection, this can explain the puddle of water on the floor. In other cases, it can be more complex and require the expertise of an appliance repair professional. In some cases, leaks are a sign that there is a problem with the drain pump or motor. These parts are not clearly visible without some disassembly. Remember, it is never a good idea to start taking your dishwasher apart. Instead, call a technician to diagnose and perform the necessary repairs on site. If you attempt repairs before they arrive, this can make their job more difficult and it could end up costing more.

Not turning on

If your dishwasher is no longer turning on, you can start by checking the power supply to your home and the fuses. If there is no problem in this area, you can test the power outlet by unplugging the dishwasher and plugging in another small appliance for a quick test. If this is not the cause of the problem, there could be an issue with the control panel in the dishwasher or other related wiring problems. Contact your local appliance repair technician and make sure that you specify the make, model and detail the problem that is occurring. This will allow them to arrive prepared with the necessary tools and a variety of parts. Every reputable repair technician aims to complete repairs during their initial visit which means that they rely on accurate information from their customers.

Dishes not coming out clean

This can happen to anyone and it is not always a sign that there is a problem with the dishwasher. Before you call an appliance repair professional, you should check a few things. Firstly, is your dishwasher loaded properly? If it is not loaded correctly or if it is overloaded, this can result in dirty dishes. Are you using the right detergent and are you adding the detergent as directed by the manufacturer? Improper use of dishwasher detergents can result in less than clean dishes as well as cloudy glassware. You can also check the filters and spray arms for food or debris. Run your dishwasher while empty and use white vinegar for this wash cycle. Vinegar is excellent for getting rid of any hard water build-up as well as soap scum and other tough debris. If none of these tricks work, you should call a technician to find out whether there are any faulty parts such as the sprayer arms, pump and heating element.

Being aware of these common problems will make it that much easier to identify them without delay. Remember, no matter how tempting it might be for you to try to fix these problems yourself, you should not do anything beyond a hose replacement and thoroughly clean. It is so easy to damage working and electronic parts while trying to save a few bucks on repairs.