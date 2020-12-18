No modern kitchen is complete without a dishwasher. This time-saving appliance simplifies the process of cleaning dishes and will save you a ton of time each year. Regular maintenance is required to keep your dishwasher running efficiently and reduce the need for appliance repair.

Follow these three basic tips to ensure your dishwasher stays in proper working condition.

Use your Dishwasher Regularly

Using your dishwasher often will prevent the buildup of grime. A damp, warm area like the interior of the dishwasher is a breeding ground for mold, bacteria, and other filth. Running the dishwasher will rinse the walls, shelves, and blades. Regular rinsing will naturally reduce the buildup and keep your clean dishes smelling fresh.

If a dishwasher sits idle for an extended period, debris can settle on the bottom. This debris will eventually develop a bad odor that will cling to whatever you put in the dishwasher. Regular use will agitate the surface and rinse away most kinds of debris.

If you find any problem with your dishwasher, you can always talk to a professional dishwasher repair technician to seek help.

Clean the Exterior and Edges

Regular use will minimize the buildup of grime inside the dishwasher, but the exterior needs to be cleaned manually. Most dishwashers have a rubber strip around the edges that prevents water from leaking out. It is very common for food and other waste to build up at these edges. Over time, these areas will begin to smell.

If you are running your dishwasher regularly, but find that your dishes and glasses smell off, try cleaning the edges. You will be amazed at the amount of grime that may have built up on this overlooked section of the dishwasher.

While you're at it, empty the dishwasher and wipe down these areas as well:

The blades

The detergent area

The flatware holder

The gasket

Empty the Drain Filter

All dishwashers have a drain filter that catches any food that might be stuck to a plate, bowl, pot, or pan. Over time, the debris that collects in this filter will prevent your dishes from looking and smelling fresh, even after several rinse cycles. It is best to empty the filter after each use and clean the filter with soap and water. The filter is accessible and easy to remove.

If the filter is not cleaned regularly, bacteria, mold, and grime can proliferate. The chance of getting sick from this buildup is low, but no one wants that stuff clinging to their clean dishes. The grimy buildup may impart a bad odor to your dishes and glasses. There's no point in having a dishwasher if you still have to scrub the dishes by hand.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, it is your responsibility to keep your dishwasher in good working order. Regular use, periodic cleaning, and emptying the drain filter are three basic steps that will ensure your appliance serves you well for years to come.