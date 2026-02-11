8 Deaddiction Rehab Facilities in Gurgaon You Can Check In to Fight Your Habitual Addictions

The fight against addictions can be difficult. But, timely intervention with the help of top rehabilitation facilities can make tackling the situation easier. So, let’s look at how you can find the right help against your habitual addictions in Gurgaon. Addiction has become a significant concern in Gurgaon, as well as in the surrounding Haryana region. This has been driven by high rates of substance abuse among the youth, including alcohol and opioids.

Between 2019 and 2024, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Hisar accounted for 86.7% of the drug addiction cases in Haryana. And this has been one of the reasons that the need for deaddiction centres has been focused on in the state. Deaddiction centres provide comprehensive and structured care to aid people in overcoming substance abuse and behavioural addictions.

This blog will look into 8 of the most notable deaddiction centres operating in Gurgaon, Haryana.

1. Sukoon Health

Sukoon Health is among the most highly rated rehabilitation and deaddiction centres in India. It offers treatments and services that are dedicated to helping people suffering from drug and alcohol-related addiction.

Sukoon Health’s Gurgaon Centre offers expert advice from an experienced team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and counsellors to ensure proper treatment to address all your concerns. Their programs include 12-step rehabilitation, alcoholism treatment, detoxification, drug rehabilitation, and so on. And all of these are tailored towards meeting deaddiction goals.

Sukoon Health strives to provide excellence in inpatient deaddiction care and demonstrate exceptional outcomes through comprehensive and patient-centred care. At Sukoon, the treatments are also focused on innovative treatments, continuous learning, and a dedicated multidisciplinary team that offers both core and additional services.

At Sukoon Health, all rooms are single-occupancy with private balconies, smart TVs, wooden flooring, lounges, and so on to enhance the recovery of patients. The loved ones of the patients also receive accommodations. These amenities come with deaddiction services, such as:

Alcohol De-addiction

Drug De-addiction

Substance De-addiction

Habit De-addiction

And these services are offered with the help of short-term and long-term mental health services to help recovery proceed effectively over time.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8448156500, +91 124 4265238.

Mail: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/

Address: Plot 4P, Sector 56, Gurugram, Haryana 122011.

Other than Gurgaon, Sukoon also offers its services in Chattarpur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

2. Humana Wellness

Humana Wellness is one of the top rehabilitation centres in Gurgaon, also offering deaddiction therapy and related services. This centre offers treatments that are a combination of physical, social, emotional, and spiritual approaches. At Humana Wellness, they offer tests that effectively determine the causes of addiction before starting the treatment.

The experts at Humana Health also offer multiple therapies and medication provided to the patient, such as:

Detoxification

Behavioural therapy

Medication-assisted therapy

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8826644491

Mail: contact@humanawellness.in.

Address: 1595, Huda Colony, Sector 46, Gurugram, Haryana 122003.

3. Tulasi Healthcare

Tulasi Healthcare is referred to as one of the best alcohol and drug rehabilitation centres in Gurgaon. This treatment centre comes with top medical experts and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the most sought-after treatment facilities in Northern India.

The team of experts at Tulasi works together to decide the best possible treatment with a proper recovery plan from the withdrawal state. The team of psychologists and psychiatrists also works with the patient to help with a long-term recovery plan. Thus, this alcohol and drug deaddiction program is designed with the best results in mind.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8800000255

Mail: info@tulasihealthcare.com

Address: Sector 64, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Haryana 122102.

4. ADBR Nasha Mukti Kendra and Drug Rehabilitation Centre

The deaddiction treatment in ADBR combines professional therapy with wellness, with an overall focus on mind, body, and spirit. At ADBR, a complete approach to recovery from alcohol and chemical dependency is considered with a client-centred approach for alcohol or drug rehabilitation.

This deaddiction centre focuses on providing a safe, comfortable, and effective experience that arranges every need a patient can have throughout their stay. Furthermore, with innovative therapies, counsellors and health professionals at ADBR develop tailored treatments for every patient.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8368958736

Mail: counsellorps@gmail.com

Address: House No. 1602, Sector 81, Bestech Park, View Grand, Gurugram, Haryana 122004

5. Xanadu Healthcare

Xanadu Healthcare in Gurgaon specialises in treating addiction disorders, including drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and other major causes that call for deaddiction therapies. At Xanadu, the services combine psychiatric care with medication and substance detoxification for the best level of care for the patients.

With effective treatment functions, this chain of psychiatric facilities essentially focuses on positively impacting all human lives with safe and empowering treatments.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8750075006

Mail: info@ganaa.in

Address: 1299P, Huda Colony, Sector 46, Gurugram, Haryana 122003.

6. Athena Behavioral Health

Athena Behavioral Health has rendered top-notch services to become one of the best deaddiction centres in India with rehab centres and hospitals across Delhi, Gurgaon, Guwahati, and Noida.

The treatment offered focuses on a combination of factors to address addiction, such as empathy-driven care, patient-centred healing, gender-sensitive facilities, and 24/7 care. This way, the deaddiction centres and mental hospitals under Athena Behavioral Health focus on highly personalised treatments against all types of addictions.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 92890 86193

Website: https://www.athenabhs.com/athena-behavioral-health

Address: 202, near DPS Public School, Sector 47, Gurugram, Haryana 122018.

7. SNA Wellness Deaddiction Centre

SNA Wellness Deaddiction Centre is a notable drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Gurgaon. This centre specialises in providing addiction treatment to every person, allowing a breakthrough to escape addiction and live happy and healthy lives. These services ensure freedom from substance misuse.

The services offered by SNA include:

Alcoholism treatment

Depression treatment

Drug addiction treatment

Counselling

… and so on.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 9560421170

Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sna-wellness-de-addiction-center/?originalSubdomain=in

Address: H. No. 989, Sector 40, Gurugram, Haryana

8. Maarga Mind Care

At Maarga Mind Care, rehabilitation therapy mixes an experienced team of qualified psychiatrists and psychologists with well-structured, comprehensive care for complete treatment.

Maarga’s experts include evidence-based therapies in a safe and confidential environment, to rehabilitate a person from substance dependency, to support them in achieving an optimal functioning level, and to help them achieve their life goals.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 7026234343

Email: info@maargamindcare.com

Address: No. A14, Golf Course Ext Rd, Block A, Sushant Lok III, Sector 57, Gurugram, Haryana 122011.

Maarga Mind Care also operates from the head office in Bengaluru.

Summing Up

As addiction has become a significant issue in Gurgaon, one of the fastest-growing metropolises in India, it has also seen a rising number of deaddiction centres. Thus, many notable deaddiction centres exist in this city, such as Sukoon Health, Humana Wellness, Tulasi Healthcare, ADBR, Xanadu Healthcare, Athena Behavioral Health, SNA Wellness, and Maarga Mind Care.

Suffering From Addiction? Take Your First Steps Towards Recovery Today!

Addiction is a serious mental health issue, and is often difficult to get rid of without the right amount of health care. So, if you are from Gurgaon and seeking a deaddiction centre, take the first step today! This first step can be the right step for you towards a better future!