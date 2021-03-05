When it comes to its customers, retail company AKMAZ LLC always puts their interests and satisfaction first. Being able to meet their needs by providing top-notch products that are reasonably priced has allowed the company to capture the hearts of countless clients in the L.A. area.

AKMAZ LLC was established in 2018 by its owner Alp Akmaz, who is best known for his unconventional and out-of-the-box practices. He was only 23 years old when he developed the business upon arriving in the United States and could not even speak three words of English. Instead of being discouraged, however, he saw it as a challenge to break down barriers and do business the best way he knew how: prioritizing 100% customer satisfaction.

Three years later, it can be said that AKMAZ LLC is one of the most successful retail stores in Los Angeles available on both offline and online platforms. The company offers high-quality products, from household items to simple tech gadgets and everyday items people find useful. The company’s typical returning clients are those who are looking for new furniture, interior design items, and other practical items that can make any home a more comfortable place to live in.

Alp Akmaz was motivated to build his business by his inner desire to achieve a good and independent life. Alongside building his business, he also wants to help people by giving jobs, inspiring them with his unique business journey, and sharing his insights on running a business.

“I never really saw myself as someone who can have a boss or follow monotonous and straightforward instruction,” Alp Akmaz explains. “I enjoy doing several different things, choosing different pathways and then merging all of them under one umbrella: my company. I believe that being an entrepreneur gave me the freedom of choice, to choose how I want to lead my business, that my customers and provide them with services and products that are also to my liking,” he adds.

Akmaz has nothing but high hopes and plans for his company in the next couple of years. As a determined and thriving entrepreneur, he envisions bringing AKMAZ LLC into other markets by expanding its reach. This means exploring possibilities outside of the United States and catering to the exciting global market. To achieve his vision, he plans to grow his workforce by 2026 and manage at least 50 employees located on two different continents. Outside of the United States, Akmaz sees himself setting up somewhere in Europe to reach a multicultural market.

The business success of AKMAZ LLC is a result of its owner’s focus, perseverance, and ability to work smart despite the many challenges he encountered along the way. Over the years, he taught himself to see the work he does for AKMAZ LLC not as a job but as a lifestyle. Running the company has allowed him to expand his creativity, find new ideas, new solutions, and a new way of doing things. Just as it has greatly improved his business acumen and negotiation skills, he is confident that others will greatly learn from the experience as well.

Motivating aspiring entrepreneurs to go for their dreams is something that he wants to do at this point in his life. Ambition paired with the right attitude can bring about success if one is willing enough to see things through. This is what Alp Akmaz hopes for people to realize whenever they come across the success story of AKMAZ LLC. If he can do it, they can too.