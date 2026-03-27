Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani in the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant, has become an internet sensation following a display of professional composure during the competition's preliminary rounds. The contestant remained unflustered after her veneers unexpectedly fell out mid-speech during a live broadcast on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, was captured in a video that has since amassed millions of views across social media platforms. Rather than pausing the proceedings, Chanago’s reaction to the technical difficulty has been hailed by fans as a masterclass in "grace under pressure."

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Viral Moment - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Urban Herald (@theurbanherald)

Contestant Handles Dental Mishap Gracefully

While delivering her official introduction to the judges and a live audience, Chanago’s dental veneers slipped from her mouth. Recognising the mishap instantly, the Pathum Thani representative discreetly turned away from the cameras for a brief second to adjust them before continuing her introduction without missing a beat. The live audience responded to her quick thinking with loud cheers and a standing ovation. Bolstered by the support, Chanago proceeded with her ramp walk in a shimmering evening gown, maintaining a confident smile for the photographers throughout the remainder of her set.

Dental Mishap Turns Into Viral Pageant Moment

The footage was widely circulated by digital outlets, including The Urban Herald, sparking a wave of supportive commentary online. Pageant enthusiasts have praised her for prioritising the flow of the show over personal embarrassment. "She handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day," one Instagram user commented. "Is this the most iconic pageant moment ever?" Others noted that her ability to recover so seamlessly may have inadvertently "stolen the spotlight" and bolstered her standing heading into the finals.

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Finale Date

The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 finale is set to take place on March 28 at the Bravo BKK Mall. The reigning queen, Sarunrat "Gotchabell" Puagpipat, will crown her successor from a pool of contestants representing Thailand's various provinces. The eventual winner will earn the opportunity to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant. Notably, the international competition is scheduled to be held in India this October, where delegates from around the world will compete for the golden crown.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Urban Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).