Mumbai, March 30: Liquor shops across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. The day has been designated as a "dry day" by state excise departments to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Under standard regulations, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in retail outlets, bars, and restaurants for the full 24-hour period.

Nationwide Restrictions on Alcohol Sales on Mahavir Jayanti

While India does not have a uniform national policy for all religious festivals, Mahavir Jayanti is widely recognised as a dry day in most states. In the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Excise Department issued a formal notification earlier this quarter listing March 31 as one of the mandatory closures. Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on 31st March for Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Similarly, in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the ban applies to all licensed liquor vendors, including permit rooms and country liquor shops. Establishments found violating the order face strict penalties, including heavy fines or the suspension of their excise licenses. Authorities have clarified that while the sale and service of alcohol are prohibited, the private consumption of previously purchased stock is not restricted under these rules.

Exceptions and Regional Variations

Although retail shops and independent bars must shut down, certain exemptions typically apply to high-end hotels. In cities like Delhi, establishments holding L-15 or L-15F licenses - usually four-star and five-star hotels approved by the Tourism Department - are often permitted to serve alcohol to residents within their private rooms. However, the public bars and dining areas within these hotels must remain "dry" for the duration of the holiday. In Karnataka, while the religious observance of Mahavir Jayanti is on March 31, the state government recently advanced the public holiday for government offices and banks to Monday, March 30. Despite this shift in the administrative holiday, the excise restrictions and liquor shop closures remain tied to the actual festival date of March 31. Mahavir Jayanti 2026 School Holiday: Will Schools in UP, Delhi and Other States Remain Shut on March 31?

Understanding Dry Days in India

Dry days are specific dates when the government forbids the sale of alcohol to honour events of national, religious, or social significance. They are implemented to maintain the sanctity of religious festivals and ensure public order during major observances. Following Mahavir Jayanti, the next major dry day on the 2026 calendar for most states will be Good Friday, falling on April 3. Consumers are generally advised to plan their purchases in advance, as enforcement typically begins at midnight on the eve of the declared date.

For the hospitality sector, dry days represent a temporary pause in revenue. Restaurant and bar owners in metro hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru often see a dip in Tuesday evening footfall due to the restrictions. However, many establishments use the day for inventory management or staff training.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).