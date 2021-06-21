Anthony Iannarino is an international speaker, bestselling author, entrepreneur and sales leader who specializes in complex business-to-business (B2B) sales. He is recognized in his industry as the expert on creating and winning complex multimillion-dollar deals.

An Unexpected Career Move

The story behind Anthony Iannarino’s meteoric rise to the top is an inspiring and surprising one: at the age of 25, he suffered from a Grand Mal seizure and had to completely rethink his life. The former hair metal band frontman joined his family’s staffing business and started studying sales before taking over its small salesforce. Iannarino not only scaled his family’s business from $3 million to $50 million, he also became known in his community for his incredible business acumen: people came to him for advice in creating and closing deals.

A Sales Leader With Valuable Insights

In December 2009, the entrepreneur set up The Sales Blog and began writing his insights daily. The website now receives millions of views every year. You can receive these coveted pieces of wisdom from the sales leader straight to your inbox by subscribing to his weekly Sunday Newsletter. Inside, you will find a focus not just on sales but also on personal leadership, productivity and the mindset needed for success and greater achievement. Anthony also shares sales tips on his Instagram.

Aside from his writing, since January 2010 Anthony Iannarino has been a regular keynote speaker at large sales kickoff meetings all over the world. Now, the entrepreneur is leading his own event, The OutBound Conference, which will be taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from June 15th to 18th 2021.

The sales leader’s experience and knowledge became so sought-after that he was offered a three-book deal by Penguin Random House back in 2015. In 2016, his first publication, The Only Sales Guide You’ll Ever Need, was a USA Today and Amazon bestseller. This was followed by The Lost Art of Closing: Winning the 10 Commitments That Drive Sales in 2017 and Eat Their Lunch: Winning Customers Away From Your Competition in 2018.

Changing Your Approach To Sales With The Sales Accelerator

Anthony Iannarino believes that most sales organisations struggle to grow because they are using old and tired approaches to sales, in which salespeople are treated as a commodity. He is passionate about changing that.

The Sales Accelerator is Iannarino’s sales development platform which combines live training, coaching calls, online courses and workbooks. It provides salespeople with a fresh approach that is built to create value for their clients, which in turn ensures that organizations are set apart from their competition and win more deals.

The key to a better, more modern sales approach, according to the sales leader, is changing the vision of sales from a simple transaction to a consultation between the salespeople and their clients. Through the Sales Accelerator, Anthony Iannarino trains salespeople and equips them with the tools they need to create and win new deals, tackle difficult conversations and become ‘trusted advisors’ to their clients. The platform is also suitable for sales leaders and managers looking to gain knowledge of how to lead sales teams effectively.