Relationships are the key point in most of our lives. Even if we are not engaged in one, we think about getting on that path and finding a significant other. However, it always comes back to the question if the person that you choose is right for you. This question can be answered through astrology.

Let’s cover some basics and get a better understanding of how astrology can help you. In order to analyze the relationship, an astrologer starts with personal data about you and your partner. Usually, the secret lies in the time, date, and place of birth of both people. Once the relationship astrologer has this information, he starts analyzing the natal chart where the main focus is on the Sun, Moon, and Ascendant. So, why concentrate on these three indicators?

The first indicator, the Sun, represents the person’s Ego, identity, self-concept, and how the person is viewed by others. The second indicator, the Moon, is the person’s inner world, emotions, and their soul. Last, but not least, the Ascendant is the appearance of a person: his face, body, physical capabilities, thoughts, feelings, intentions, actions, the realization of opportunities, and the acquisition of new skills. If we look closer at these three indicators, then we can consider the Sun as the Father of the horoscope, the Moon as the mother of the horoscope, and the Ascendant as the child of the horoscope – the quintessence of the Sun and the Moon. These three indicators ​​of the horoscope, the Sun, the Moon, and the Ascendant are of great importance in the analysis of any horoscope. They have indisputable value in the analysis of relationships, especially the relationship of a person with a significant other. So how can this knowledge be used in practice?

First of all, it can help to find the ideal partner. The astrologer can provide the character traits and qualities of the future partner which will make you a perfect match. Essentially, when you will be looking at the possible prospects, you will have a personal guide that will have the right person for you. This can drastically simplify the search options, save time and help you to focus on what values are more important to you.

Second, it can simplify the dating experience. Once you are familiar with your strengths and weaknesses, you will be able to maximize your effort on eliminating the last and show the possible partner your strengths. Moreover, you can warn him or her about your downsides and find a possible solution together.

Third, it can help to keep the relationship. At one point most relationships, even the best ones, tend to get to the point of fading feelings and tons of arguments. Astrology can help you to analyze the factors that are influencing your behavior and your partner’s and focus on solving the problems rather than drowning in new ones. If this information is used properly, it can help not only save a good relationship but also get it to a new level of openness and sincerity.

If you feel that you are lost and don’t know what to do in your relationship or when looking for a significant other, don’t hesitate and find the right astrologer for you. You won’t even get a chance to realize how your life suddenly got better.

