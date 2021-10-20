The past two years have been full of obstacles for everyone in the world. The outbreak of the worldwide pandemic surely disrupted the mechanisms of a perfectly oiled world, but isn’t how a person handles these daunting situations mark his/her actual talent and zest to achieve more? Mukesh Asopa, an award-winning film director, actor, and producer, is an example of such a filmmaker. Asopa is a DGC (Directors Guild of Canada) member and a graduate of Barry John's acclaimed acting school. And to attest to this, we all are about to witness yet another masterpiece by this celebrated director on Halloween 2021 - The release of his newest film Bloody Romeo.

Bloody Romeo is a Dramatic Mystery that follows the threads of a tangled and weird tale of childhood pain, false righteousness, and misdirected rage starring Asopa. As the story goes on to explore the subject of suicide, which during the lockdown was triggered for thousands of people, Bloody Romeo also highlights a rather strong approach that centers around its female characters. Despite its two-hour runtime and bloated plot, Asopa's deft direction ensures that Bloody Romeo never becomes ponderous or untidy. Asopa never portrays the suicides directly, keeping the violence to a bare minimum, which is especially vital when dealing with such a sensitive subject as suicide. Instead, the camera is focused on Romeo and his innate invulnerability, even when faced with suicide after suicide.

Like his previous blockbusters including Depth of Pyaar and The Taste of Relation, Zombie Beach, Chambers Gate, and Aisha and Rahul Asopa's creative abilities, hard work, and vision have culminated in the release of this film. This wondrous film is now all set to hit the theaters on Halloween Eve on October 31st, 2021 premiering in Apollo Theatre, Kitchener in Ontario, Bloody Romeo has even been selected for the Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood prior to the release. Not only that it has even received a 7.5/10 rating from Film Threat.

The way Asopa exploits tragedy and romance and challenges how an audience connects with a protagonist in Bloody Romero is merely a consequence of his aggressive stride from the start, which has helped him achieve his goals and carry them to new heights with each step. After all, it is the ambition that accepts the mandate to "make unique," to find strangeness in the ordinary, to see the world in a new light, and to birth muses from one's mind, body, and soul. After all, Bloody Romeo is undoubtedly a unique blend of unsettling, nervously unstable, and a torturous love story that deserves all the fame coming it’s way.

On November 11th, the Hollywood East premiere of Bloody Romeo is scheduled at Skiptown International Film Festival, Los Angeles