Pathan is all set to storm the theatres on January 25. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for this moment for four years now. They had to stay strong in the midst of extreme situations that Shah Rukh Khan and his family had to face. But all's well if it ends well and his fans are convinced Pathan is going to create history at the box office. But before that happens let's revisit Shah Rukh Khan's box office history since he debuted. Here are the 10 biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan: From Salman Khan’s Cameo to Its Release Date, How Shah Rukh Khan’s Spy Thriller Is Making Headlines Without ‘Officially’ Existing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Baazigar

Box Office: 7.75 crore

Nobody does anti-heroes better than Shah Rukh Khan and Baazigar was a classic example. A hero who is a villain...nobody expected that and Shah Rukh Khan killed it (both literally and figuratively!)

Karan Arjun

Box office: 25.29 cr

Reincarnation dramas have always been loved by Indians but when you both Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in it, it turns out to be a blockbuster. We grew up loving this movie and we still do!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Box office: 53.31 crore

This movie redefined romance for both India and abroad. Shah Rukh Khan had turned into a phenomenon after this which hasn't dulled down even now.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Box office: 34.97 crore

This made us believe 'Someone Somewhere Is Made For Us'. While we still wait for that someone, we watch this Shah Rukh Khan dance musical to keep our hopes alive.

Mohabbatein

Box office: 41.88 crore

An ensemble cast of newcomers and cheery on top is Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Nothing got bigger than this.

Veer Zara

Box office: 41.86 cr

The forbidden love between two warring countries taught us what love truly is. No doubt it became a superhit!

Chak De India

Box office: 66.54 cr

Chak De India brought in a lot of changes. Cemented the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is not just star but also an actor, got us deeply interested in women's hockey and made us justly proud of our nation and its women! Such a combo can never lose at the theatres.

Om Shanti Om

Box office: 78.17 cr

This was pure fun even when it offended a lot of people. Shah Rukh Khan playing a double role with Deepika Padukone giving a great performance as a newcomer...everything just falls into place here. Farah Khan Shares Blooper Reel for ‘Om Shanti Om’, Gets Nostalgic As Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Turns 15 - Watch.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Box office: 84.68 cr

Maybe because it had Shah Rukh Khan in it, people overlooked the complete inaneness of the storyline. That's the charm of this man!

Chennai Express

Box office: 227.13 cr

A fun ride with some caricaturish moments makes it such a great watch. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's jodi is simply fire!

Happy New Year

Box office: 203 cr

Farah Khan knows what the audience wants and she knows what she wants from Shah Rukh Khan. The end result is Happy New Year, a movie that will make English Babu Desi Mem look like a masterpiece. But the audience liked it!

