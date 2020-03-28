Bored at Home? 6 Inexpensive Hobbies You Can Take up During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

Hobby ideas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The current crisis of Coronavirus has wrapped around the world, forcing millions of people to stay confined within their homes. To beat more spread of the deadly COVID-19 flu, the best step is to stay at home. While some people are functioning in their jobs by working from home, a lot of others would be just waiting to get back to their offices. Yes, we understand if you feel a little mellowed down to stay within the four walls, but its the only way we can all get out faster, in the days to come. If boredom is striking you often in your quarantine period, then why not take up some hobbies? In fact, when was the last time you picked up on a hobby, do you remember? Now that you have the time, why don't you start something? But cannot figure out what to do? Let us help you out. We give you some hobby ideas which you can take up during this quarantine period. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

1. Phone Photography:

Gone are the days when you needed a DSLR camera to take good pictures. Nowadays, most smartphones are equipped with some of the best camera features. And you need not have to go out to shoot. You could find subjects in your home and learn about the different modes. Once you start clicking, you will automatically find new material to capture.

Watch Video of Phone Photography Tips and Tricks:

2. Doodling/Mandala art:

Remember how you made tiny figures on the back of your books? How about making those little cartoons again? Make cute doodles or if you are looking at more of a stress buster, then you can try mandala art. A therapeutic art with shapes and patterns, it can get time-consuming, but hey, you have so much free time!

Watch Video on How to Make Mandala Art:

3. Calligraphy:

With everything going digital, we control writings with fonts. And you know how much of an impact a good font can make. So why not try recreating those by writing. Watching videos of calligraphy can be so soothing, why not give it a try? And no you don't need the ink pens, you can start with pencils too.

Watch Video on How to Start Calligraphy:

4. DIY Interior Decor Items:

Choose a corner of the house and think about how you can decorate it. You need not invest in paints and brushes and go painting on walls. You can simply recycle old clothes and make a wall hanging from those. Or paint the bottles. Just use up what you have and use it wisely. It will give you satisfaction when it turns out amazing.

Watch Video of How to Decorate Bottles:

5. Learn a New Language:

Everything is so easily accessible online that you really don't need classes. You can pick up a language that you always wanted to learn, it need not be a foreign language, it could be local too! Watch tutorials, learn new words, practice and there are so many free courses too. So keep your brain rolling with the challenge of learning something new.

6. Learn Magic Tricks:

This is one thing that will not just interest you, but you cannot wait to show it off. Learn some magic tricks in your time off and try it with your family members. Nobody says no to a good magic trick, how about learning skills that you can flatter your friends or coworkers with.

Watch Video of Basic Magic Tricks:

One of the advantages we have today is the easy accessibility to everything on the internet. So why not make the most of it rather than binge-watching series or movies all day? Well, you can do that too, if you are going to become an expert. But these are some inexpensive hobbies which will keep you busy and make you want to delve more into them. Have a fulfilling quarantine.