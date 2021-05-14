It a tough time! Each one of us has experienced some kind of loss, fear, isolation, and more. The gloomy feelings seem to not go away anytime soon. It is not easy to wake up every morning and see the unfortunate headlines. With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, most individuals are juggling with mental stress. However, in times like this, a positive attitude can have a stronger impact on both physical and mental health. We can understand the quarantine lifestyle that’s necessary to keep the virus at bay is far from easy. This is why we bring you these inspirational quotes and motivational messages. These words on work, life will help you express your social distancing feelings during the pandemic.

The pandemic has taught us things in the hardest possible way. Some may be quarantining at homes and apartments all alone, away from family, friends, colleagues, or classmates, others are sharing the roof with their close ones. Regardless of how many people you live with, or how many times you could safely see your loved ones, the pandemic lifestyle is downright difficult. And when it comes to working, we are unable to do all the things we would normally do together. Nothing is easy! But it’s okay if you are starting to feel blue. The first step is to acknowledge that feeling. And the next would be to stay connected with your close ones because the pandemic isn’t easy for them too.

Below, we are sharing the most inspiring and motivational quotes that will help you stay strong, and get through this difficult time. You can use these messages to share with your friends and family to spread hope, positivity, and healing with them.

“Without Great Solitude, No Serious Work Is Possible.” Pablo Picasso “You Cannot Be Lonely if You Like the Person You’re Alone With.” Wayne Dyer “The Ingredients of Health and Long Life Are Great Temperance, Open-Air, Easy Labor, and Little Care.” Philip Sydney



“To Lose Patience Is to Lose the Battle.” Mahatma Gandhi “If You Don’t Like Something, Change It. If You Can’t Change It, Change Your Attitude.” Maya Angelou “Nothing in Life Is to Be Feared; It Is Only to Be Understood. Now Is the Time to Understand More, so That We May Fear Less.” Marie Curie



“Be Thankful for What You Have; You’ll End Up Having More. If You Concentrate on What You Don’t Have, You Will Never, Ever Have Enough.” Oprah Winfrey “Life Comes With Many Challenges. The Ones That Should Not Scare Us Are the Ones We Can Take On and Take Control of.” Angelina Jolie “No Matter What Happens in Life, Be Good to People. Being Good to People Is a Wonderful Legacy to Leave Behind.” Taylor Swift



“Keep Your Face Always Toward the Sunshine—And Shadows Will Fall Behind You.” Walt Whitman

“You’ve Got to Get Up Every Morning With Determination if You’re Going to Go to Bed With Satisfaction.” George Lorimer

“Whether You Think You Can, or You Think You Can’t – You’re Right.” Henry Ford

“The Future Depends on What You Do Today.” Mahatma Gandhi

“Nothing Is Impossible: The Word Itself Says “I’m Possible!” Audrey Hepburn

“When It Rains, Look for Rainbows; When It’s Dark, Look for Stars.” Oscar Wilde

It may sound a little odd to stay positive throughout a situation like this, but not impossible. So share these positive words with your close ones, and spread positivity and hope. Stay strong!

