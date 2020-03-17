Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos)

Quarantine games (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The pandemic of Coronavirus is spreading globally and people everywhere are advised to stay indoors. One of the major ways to avoid contracting the deadly flu is to avoid large gatherings and quarantine in case there's a doubt that you'd have come in contact with someone who has the disease. Tourist spots to theatres and stores, everything is closed down for a few weeks. Staying at home can get irritating for many, especially if they are not used to it. But people on social media are out to help. Those in quarantine are suggesting games that one could play to deal with the boredom and loneliness at home. The suggestions are really funny and can go from being creative to absolutely ridiculous. Netizens Get Creative in 'Quarantine Life' as They #QuarantineandChill Amid Coronavirus, Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos.

Staying indoors, avoiding large groups, spending time at home is very comfortable for the introverted people. But those who love going out, regularly head out for work are feeling amiss in this time of social distancing. But it is the need of the hour and people are wondering how to keep themselves entertained. Besides, several sport tournaments, award ceremonies, major events being postponed or cancelled, people are really looking for ways to entertain themselves at home. Those who have been in quarantine for a few weeks, have figured out games that they can play to keep themselves busy while at home. Quarantine Games are being shared on Twitter and some of them are hilarious. #StayHomeChallenge Has Netizens Sharing Funny Videos and GIFs to Show How They're Spending Time in Quarantine.

Check Some Quarantine Game Suggestions on Social Media:

Tic Tac Toe With Pets

Pillow Fights!

Wow

Coming soon to a city, town near you, in Spain they are playing community bingo to fight boredom during #COVIDー19 quarantine. People are finding so many creative ways to cope with isolation. pic.twitter.com/TDluO8sbU8 — FJ Newman (@fj_newman) March 14, 2020

There's a New Sport in Town!

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

Marble Racing

Day 4 with no sports: Marble1 racing is intense! pic.twitter.com/StgO4fY8VG — CH𓂀IS☥MAS (@davdchristmas) March 15, 2020

Hahaha! This is Creative

Prepping For a Dog Show

With all the live sport cancellations, we’re going to experiment with some new dog show content! pic.twitter.com/iUKTL2i4dP — Chris Wilson (@chriswilsoncbc) March 13, 2020

People everywhere are trying all that they can to keep themselves entertained. Some of the suggestions are too funny and you should definitely try them out. How are you planning to spend your time at home? Do share with us if you too have innovative quarantine games.