Business Visionary Issa Sammak Guides the Young Entrepreneurs in the Right Direction

Business Visionary Issa Sammak (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Being a business visionary in itself is challenging, and coaching the youth personalities in the present scenario is no doubt going to be even more troublesome. One of these successful visionaries Issa Sammak believes that if you are determined to bring new insights into the business then you are on the right path and you can contribute to developing some outstanding young personalities for our future society. His credibility is now being supported by the fact that after his massive success in the e-commerce business, Abu Dhabi TV visited his company to make an interview with Issa and learn more information about his great achievements.

The main task is to utilize minimal business effort for the development while managing the deficiency of assets, labor, and some other aspects, especially at the beginning of any business journey. The obstacles may be recurring but still, the main goal of such visionaries is to keep going and explore the ever-changing organism - which is what every enterprise really is and then change lives and society for the future.

Issa further added that "With the intent of developing a constructive nation, a few people have put all their assurance and vitality towards the advancement of a nation through their business capabilities." These days social media is experiencing a new rate of growth and the entrepreneurs are reaching new heights thanks to this. Unless someone has been living in a cave, we have all probably picked up on this recent online trend, where the community is everything and for business owners, it’s a perfect way to build that much needed K-L-T factor form their prospective leads – standing for KNOW, LIKE and TRUST. People need to get to know you first, then they will naturally evolve into liking you and finally when they start trusting you, they are ready to buy from you.

Sammak also added: ” Just thinking will never get you anywhere, you have to put all your efforts towards taking real action and getting things done. For example, if someone buys some online products, promising to make me rich, it's usually an affiliate program. It is the seller’s strategy to make money by promoting the product they believe in, so they can sell their product faster, and you can make a commission. In theory, it’s a win-win situation. But in reality, they can give you all the tools and strategies in the world, but if I don’t take a solid action on it, I will not make money any time soon with these programs.”

At last, he said, “Now it’s the right time to guide the young entrepreneurs towards this type of thinking and show them the right path so that they can work with dedication and achieve whatever they want."