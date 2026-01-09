New Delhi, January 9: An Indian national has been arrested in UK's Coventry following allegations of online grooming involving underage girls. The suspect, identified as Gureet Jeetesh, was reportedly taken into custody late Tuesday, January 6, after being confronted at his residence. According to reports, Jeetesh, who reportedly arrived in the United Kingdom approximately 12 weeks ago, was living in student accommodation while pursuing a course of study. The case has reignited discussions over the dangers of online grooming and misuse of social media platforms.

What Is Online Grooming?

Online grooming is a calculated psychological process where an adult builds an emotional connection with a minor to lower their inhibitions for the purpose of sexual or financial exploitation. Unlike random digital harassment, grooming is a long-term strategy designed to establish deep-seated trust.

In 2026, the definition has expanded beyond simple chat room interactions. It now includes "technology-facilitated abuse" where predators use gaming platforms, encrypted apps, and even educational forums to masquerade as peers or mentors. The goal is often to coerce victims into sharing self-generated explicit content, which is then used as leverage for blackmail, a practice known as sextortion.

The Pattern of Manipulation

Law enforcement agencies identify a predictable pattern used by groomers to bypass a child's natural defenses. The process rarely begins with explicit requests; instead, it follows these stages:

Targeting: Predators monitor public profiles on platforms like Roblox, Discord, or Snapchat to identify children who seem lonely or in need of validation.

Predators monitor public profiles on platforms like Roblox, Discord, or Snapchat to identify children who seem lonely or in need of validation. The "Special Friend" Phase: The adult provides excessive attention, compliments, and digital gifts (such as in-game currency or "skins") to become a confidant.

The adult provides excessive attention, compliments, and digital gifts (such as in-game currency or "skins") to become a confidant. Isolation: The groomer slowly convinces the child that their parents or teachers "don't understand" them, creating a secret digital world shared only by the predator and the victim.

The groomer slowly convinces the child that their parents or teachers "don't understand" them, creating a secret digital world shared only by the predator and the victim. Testing Boundaries: The predator introduces sexualized jokes or "dares" to see how the child reacts before moving toward physical meetings or explicit requests.

The Rise of AI and 'Off-Platforming'

A significant trend noted by cybersecurity experts in early 2026 is the use of Generative AI. Predators are increasingly using AI to create "perfect" fake personas or to manipulate legitimate photos into explicit deepfakes.

Furthermore, "off-platforming" has become a standard tactic. Once a predator identifies a target on a moderated site like Instagram, they quickly pressure the child to move to unmonitored or encrypted services like Telegram. This move is designed to evade the "Safety by Design" filters recently mandated by the UK Online Safety Act and similar global regulations.

Identifying the Red Flags

While digital predators are becoming more sophisticated, experts urge parents and guardians to look for specific behavioral shifts:

Increased Secrecy: A child becoming unusually defensive about their device or using it late at night.

A child becoming unusually defensive about their device or using it late at night. Unexplained Gifts: The arrival of mysterious packages, gift cards, or high-value digital items from "online friends."

The arrival of mysterious packages, gift cards, or high-value digital items from "online friends." Emotional Withdrawal: Distancing themselves from real-life friends and family in favor of a singular online relationship.

Distancing themselves from real-life friends and family in favor of a singular online relationship. Sexualized Language: Using terminology or discussing topics that are inconsistent with their age or maturity level.

Grooming Is An Offence

Under the UK Online Safety Act and India’s Information Technology Act, grooming is a severe criminal offense. In the UK, sexual communication with a child or meeting a child following grooming carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).