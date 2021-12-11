It’s Christmas time! Trees are decorated, socks are hung and the Santa dresses are ready, then what are we waiting for?

Getting totally into the festive mood, it’s time we also take care of how you look this Christmas. All you girls out there with your red and white Christmas theme dresses, it’s time to take care of your grooming. And with grooming comes the look of your nails. This Christmas, we at LatestLY, have curated some nail designs and art that you can try and feel completely soaked in the festive mood. From Snow Flakes to Santa Claus, Festive Manicure Inspirations to Try out This Holiday Season.

Candy Cane

Follow this beginner nail tutorial for simple yet appealing Christmas Nails. Make your nails look like Christmas candies.

Santa Claus Nails

With the red and white colours, make your nails catch all the eyes with little Santa and Christmas tree. Watch this lovely tutorial for beautiful Santa Claus Nails this Christmas.

Christmas Tree

Learn to make four different designs of Christmas trees on your nails. You can select one to put on all your fingers or maybe combine and make a mixture of all for yourselves.

Elegant Red and Gold

Make your hands look elegant and beautiful with these simple and soft red and golden designs. Just a red base and golden tree over your nails is quick and good to go for this Christmas.

Snow-Covered Tree

Use the white or silver base and create this easy Christmas tree surrounded with snow all around and you are ready for your Christmas party.

When you are already set for Christmas time, then why not let yourself represent a totally Christmas-ready folk? Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2021!

